20 Easter Gifts That Are Sweeter Than A Chocolate Egg

While Easter in Australia is traditionally associated with chocolate, sometimes you, or your friends and family might be craving a gift that’s a little less sweet.
Whether you find yourself with piles of leftover Easter chocolate in July, or just aren’t a fan of the sweet treat, there’s a wide range of gift ideas available for Easter that aren’t chocolate eggs or bunnies. Easter is a little over a week away, so if you’re on the hunt for a gift, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve gone and rounded up some of the best gift ideas for a no-chocolate Easter this year. Let’s hop on in.
Best Easter Gift Ideas That Aren’t Chocolate
Emma Bamboo Bedding Set
Imagine sleeping in over the Easter long weekend between these cosy sheets. Breakfast in bed has never been more tempting.
Thumper Oodie
This new Oodie print features everyone’s favourite Disney bunny — Thumper.
EVERAU Women’s Sheepskin Wool Slippers Fluffy Bunny
How cute are these bunny slippers? They’re also a great Easter gift as the weather starts to cool down.
Wanderer Premium Moon Chair
If you know someone who loves going camping over the Easter long weekend, some new camping gear won’t go astray.
Papinelle Seersucker Gingham PJ Set
Nothing screams ‘Easter’ more than a comfy pair of pastel pyjamas.
Australian Food Cookbook by Bill Granger
The gift of homemade brunch on Easter Sunday? Yes, please.
LEGO Easter Bunny Easter Gift Set
A lasting Easter gift that also doubles as an activity! The perfect thing to keep the little ones in your family entertained come Easter Sunday lunch.
Origami Kit
Learning a new craft is a great way to spend the Easter Long Weekend.
Cinnamon Buns Shampoo Bath And Shower Gel
This delicious scent means they can still smell like Easter.
Golden Grind Healthy Hot Chocolate
A delicious blend of hot chocolate that’s good for you too — win-win.
Good Luck Sock Easter Bunny Socks
Let those feet do the talking.
DIY Rich Chocolate Brownie with Gift Box
Chocolate brownies are the perfect alternative to chocolate eggs.
Hot Cross Bunnies Tote Bag
They may be hot cross bunnies, but we’ll use this Easter gift all year round.
LookFantastic The Beauty Egg Collection 2024
It might be shaped like an egg, but this gift is filled with beauty products instead.
Bunny Botanical Mug
Know someone who loves bunnies? Make this their Easter gift.
Baxter’s Hot Cross Buns Tea Bag Cube
A sweet hit with no chocolate in sight.
Scent Australia Chocolate Fudge Reed Diffuser
A house that smells of chocolate sounds dreamy to us.
Epicurean Cuisine Tray Bowl & Spreader Set 3 Piece
The perfect long weekend entertaining gift.
Choc-Dipped Strawberries
Okay, this one has a little bit of chocolate, but it’s mostly fruit, so it’s a win-win.
Bunny And Butterfly On Flower Egg Cup
This simple egg cup is cute and elegant at the same time.
