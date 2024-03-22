20 Easter Gifts That Are Sweeter Than A Chocolate Egg

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Easter in Australia is traditionally associated with chocolate, sometimes you, or your friends and family might be craving a gift that’s a little less sweet.

Whether you find yourself with piles of leftover Easter chocolate in July, or just aren’t a fan of the sweet treat, there’s a wide range of gift ideas available for Easter that aren’t chocolate eggs or bunnies. Easter is a little over a week away, so if you’re on the hunt for a gift, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve gone and rounded up some of the best gift ideas for a no-chocolate Easter this year. Let’s hop on in.

Best Easter Gift Ideas That Aren’t Chocolate

Emma Bamboo Bedding Set

Imagine sleeping in over the Easter long weekend between these cosy sheets. Breakfast in bed has never been more tempting. Shop it here, from $134.25 (usually $179)

Thumper Oodie

This new Oodie print features everyone’s favourite Disney bunny — Thumper. Shop it here, $103.20 (usually $129)

EVERAU Women’s Sheepskin Wool Slippers Fluffy Bunny

How cute are these bunny slippers? They’re also a great Easter gift as the weather starts to cool down. Shop it here, $69 (usually $325)

Wanderer Premium Moon Chair

If you know someone who loves going camping over the Easter long weekend, some new camping gear won’t go astray. Shop it here, $99.99 (usually $149.99)

Papinelle Seersucker Gingham PJ Set

Nothing screams ‘Easter’ more than a comfy pair of pastel pyjamas. Shop it here, $129.95

Australian Food Cookbook by Bill Granger

The gift of homemade brunch on Easter Sunday? Yes, please. Shop it here, $29 (usually $49.99)

LEGO Easter Bunny Easter Gift Set

A lasting Easter gift that also doubles as an activity! The perfect thing to keep the little ones in your family entertained come Easter Sunday lunch. Shop it here, $45.99

Origami Kit

Learning a new craft is a great way to spend the Easter Long Weekend. Shop it here, $25.534 (usually $34.99)

Cinnamon Buns Shampoo Bath And Shower Gel

This delicious scent means they can still smell like Easter. Shop it here, $23.80 (usually $34)

Golden Grind Healthy Hot Chocolate

A delicious blend of hot chocolate that’s good for you too — win-win. Shop it here, $15.95

Good Luck Sock Easter Bunny Socks

Let those feet do the talking. Shop it here, $17

DIY Rich Chocolate Brownie with Gift Box

Chocolate brownies are the perfect alternative to chocolate eggs. Shop it here, $25

Hot Cross Bunnies Tote Bag

They may be hot cross bunnies, but we’ll use this Easter gift all year round. Shop it here, $31.23 (usually $39.04)

LookFantastic The Beauty Egg Collection 2024

It might be shaped like an egg, but this gift is filled with beauty products instead. Shop it here, $155

Bunny Botanical Mug

Know someone who loves bunnies? Make this their Easter gift. Shop it here, $5.99 (usually $9.99)

Baxter’s Hot Cross Buns Tea Bag Cube

A sweet hit with no chocolate in sight. Shop it here, $28

Scent Australia Chocolate Fudge Reed Diffuser

A house that smells of chocolate sounds dreamy to us. Shop it here, $34.50 (usually $69)

Epicurean Cuisine Tray Bowl & Spreader Set 3 Piece

The perfect long weekend entertaining gift. Shop it here, $29.95 (usually $39.95)

Choc-Dipped Strawberries

Okay, this one has a little bit of chocolate, but it’s mostly fruit, so it’s a win-win. Shop it here, $65

Bunny And Butterfly On Flower Egg Cup

This simple egg cup is cute and elegant at the same time. Shop it here, $2.99 (usually $4.99)

Image credit: Emma Sleep/The Oodie