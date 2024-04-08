19 Sustainable Mother’s Day Gifts That’ll Show Some Love to Your Mum and the Planet

Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Mother’s Day is next month, so if you haven’t started brainstorming gifts, now’s the time. If your mum is a fan of looking after the Earth and being eco-friendly, we want to encourage that! So we made a list of sustainable Mother’s Day gifts that she’ll adore (and actually use).

From seed kits to handmade spa gift sets and candles, there’s bound to be something that she’ll love.

Here are some of our top sustainable gifts to give mum this Mother’s Day.

The Best Sustainable Gifts for Mother’s Day

Nontre Co. Miracle Glow Body Scrub

A bit of self care goes a long way, so treat mum to this body exfoliating scrub. It’s made in Australia from natural ingredients and is biodegradable. Shop it here, $46

Thought Adina Organic Cotton Pyjama Set In A Bag

Is it really Mother’s Day if your mum doesn’t get a new pair of pyjamas? These ones from Thought are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and feature a cute paisley pattern. Shop it here, $180

Najo Tigger Earrings

These handmade earrings are made from responsibly-sourced materials and come in yellow gold or sterling silver. Shop it here, from $89

EKOH Reusable Produce Bags – Set of 6

If mums a Saturday regular at the local farmers market, then this is the perfect Mother’s day present. This set comes with six muslin cotton bags that are perfect for carrying all of mum’s fruit and veg. Shop it here, $29.95 (usually $39.95)

Urban Greens Garden Starter Grow Kit

If your mum fancies herself a little bit of a green thumb, this Herbs Seed Kit is a brilliant gift. Mum can grow a little herb garden, including Basil, Sage, Thyme, Chives and Parsley. The kit makes it easy to propagate and regenerate all year round, so she can enjoy quality foods from the garden. Shop it here, $29.95

Utoplike Bamboo Bathtub Caddy

This deluxe bath caddy is made from 100% natural bamboo. There’s room for everything, including a book, snacks, phone, candle and of course, a glass of wine. Shop it here, $40.99

Aussie Organics Co. Organic Spa Gift Set

If mum deserves some well-needed R&R time, this is the perfect give. This gift set is all-natural and handmade in Australia. It includes a bath bomb, massage body oil and bath soak with organic dried flower petals. Shop it here, $54.50

Winestains Large Rectangular Cheeseboard

For the mums who love to entertain, a beautiful cheese board made from oak wood is the perfect sustainable gift. Shop it here, $133 (usually $190)

SENSORI+ Detoxifying and Rejuvinating Skincare Skincare Ritual Set

This brand is Australian-made and owned, with the gift set featuring their best-selling cleansing oil, eye mousse, and Cloud Cream. Shop it here, $96.85 (usually $149)

JOMO Cooling Bamboo Sheets

With all the work they do, mums deserve to have the best possible rest. These hypoallergenic bamboo sheets feel like you’re floating on a cloud, guaranteeing a good night’s rest. They’re also antibacterial, non-toxic, zero-waste and require minimal ironing – win. Shop it here, $201.34

Butt Naked Body – The Empress Gift Pack

Using natural and organic ingredients, this gift set includes a rose body oil, a pink clay face mask, a body scrub and bath soak. It’s the perfect way for mum to book in some self-care time. Shop it here, $69.95

Sisal Dry Body Brush

Dry body brushing has been increasing in popularity for its health benefits like energising the body and increasing circulation. This brush is made from FSC certified timber and sisal plant bristles that’ll massage the skin and leave her feeling rejuvenated. Shop it here, $19.95

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Bar Soap – Rose

You can’t go past Dr Bonner’s soaps! They’re vegan and cruelty-free and made with certified fair trade ingredients and organic hemp oil that won’t dry out your skin. Plus, they come in 100% post-consumer recycled wrapper. Good for mum and the planet. Shop it here, $11.95

Luxton Organic Bamboo Pillowcases – Set of 2

If you don’t want to splurge on a new quilt, a bamboo pillowcase is a great alternative that’ll still provide plenty of benefits. It’s thermo-regulating, breathable and promotes better skin and hair courtesy of its silky soft texture. Shop it here, $45

Alcyon SOL Aroma Diffuser

If she doesn’t have an aromatherapy diffuser yet, Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to gift her one. This beautiful diffuser is made from bamboo and glass, meaning it can double as a diffuser and ornament. Grab a few soothing essential oils and it’s the perfect sustainable gift pack. Shop it here, $109.95

Bee One Third Raw Neighbourhood Honey

There’s nothing quite like the taste of delicious, organic honey. This raw honey is produced and harvested from rooftop beehives in Brisbane’s inner-city, offering a taste of local diversity that can’t be found anywhere else. Plus, it tastes delicious on top of your Sunday morning pancakes. Shop it here, $14.95

Love Tea Jasmine Pearls Loose Leaf Tea

Let mum relax as she watches these hand-rolled jasmine pearls unfurl before sipping on this floral tea. Shop it here, $40

Earths Tribe Water Tracker Glass Water Bottle

Reusable water bottles aren’t a new thing, but having an aesthetically-pleasing one makes it much more fun to use. These glass bottles from Earths Tribe are a useful gift that’ll have everyone asking where she got it from. Shop it here, $49.95

Loco Love Black Cherry and Raspberry Chocolate Twin Pack

Sometimes you can’t beat a classic, and chocolate is always a surefire winner in the gifting world. Loco Love is organic, gluten-free, vegan and absolutely delicious. Shop it here, $12.75

