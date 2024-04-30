Vogue’s Online Shopping Night Starts Soon, So Start Preparing Your Wish Lists

Contributor: Bree Grant

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to purchase a few things off your ever-growing wish list, you’re in luck. The Vogue Online Shopping Night 2024 (also known as VOSN) sales start in a little over a week, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain while refreshing your wardrobe just in time for winter.

VOSN kicks off from midday on Friday, May 10, to midnight on Saturday, May 11. The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big-name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.

The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands like THE ICONIC, AJE, Lovehoney, Adore Beauty, Stylerunner and more.

What is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

Vogue’s Online Shopping Night is a bi-annual online sale event that gives shoppers a chance to score a range of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and homewares goodies at discounted prices for a full 36 hours.

When is Vogue Online Shopping Night?

VOSN 2024 will begin at midday on Friday, May 10 and run until midnight on Saturday, May 11.

Which brands will you be able to shop?

Typically, brands like Aje, St. Agni, Bassike, Viktoria & Woods, The Iconic, The Outnet, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Life Interiors, Dinosaur Designs and more participate in Vogue’s Online Shopping Night.

What discounts are on offer during VOSN?

Back in 2023, the VOSN discounts varied from 20 to 50 per cent off a range of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, homewares and more, so hopefully, this year’s lineup is just as good.

That’s all we’ve got for now. We suggest bookmarking this page because we’ll be rounding up all the best Vogue Online Shopping Night sales come May 10.

This post has been updated since its original publication.

Image Credit: Aje / @chanellemademoiselle Instagram