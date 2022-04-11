Level Up Your Life

Published 2 hours ago: April 11, 2022 at 4:06 pm -
Win Your Vegan Guests Over With This Easter Egg Mud Cake
Image supplied: Califia Farms.

It might be hard to believe but Easter is only a few days away and if you’re still looking for a delicious vegan mud cake recipe, then look no further.

Califia Farms have teamed up with The Nourished Chef to create possibly the yummiest mud cake you’ll have this Easter. What’s even better is that it’s vegan so it can cater to many different dietary requirements.

This vegan mud cake is sure to be a hit with everyone at the Easter lunch. It might make some people want to be vegan just so they can have it all the time!

Vegan Easter Egg Nest Mud Cake

vegan mud cake
Vegan Easter Egg Nest Mud Cake. Image supplied: Califia Farms.

Serves 8

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Milk
  • 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • ⅔ cup coconut oil, melted
  • 2 medium bananas, mashed
  • 2 heaped cups all-purpose flour
  • 1⅓ cups granulated sweetener of choice
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Your favourite dairy-free Easter eggs

Chocolate frosting:

  • 1 cup vegan butter, softened
  • 3 cups powdered sweetener of choice
  • ⅔ cup cocoa powder
  • ⅓ cup vegan chocolate, melted
  • ¼ cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Milk

Method: 

  1. Preheat oven to 175°C. Line 2 x 20cm round springform cake tins.
  2. To a bowl, add the vanilla oat milk and vinegar. Set aside for 5 minutes. Add the coconut oil and mashed banana. Using a hand or stand mixer, beat until foamy. Set aside.
  3. Into a second bowl, sift all the remaining dry ingredients. Slowly add the wet mixture while beating. Beat until no large lumps remain. Divide batter evenly between cake tins. Bake for 25-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool.
  4. Meanwhile, for the frosting, beat all ingredients until light and fluffy, adding the powdered sweetener in small amounts. If too thick, add more vanilla oat milk. If too thin, add more cocoa powder.
  5. Generously layer a thick serving of frosting between the top and bottom cake layers, the on top. Scatter your favourite dairy-free Easter eggs and treats. Enjoy!

And there you have it, all you need to make a delicious vegan mud cake! This is definitely going to be a crowd favourite this year.

Happy Easter, baking folks!

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. He covers a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and all things life. He is also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is obsessed with all things pop culture, technology, the environment and knowing when foods expire.

You can normally find Ky giving you life advice on random things you didn’t know you needed advice on and telling you all of his niche movie opinions.

