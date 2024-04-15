10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas that Will Arrive On Time

Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Mother’s Day, like Easter, is one of those holidays that moves dates every year, so we totally understand if you’ve forgotten to get your mum a gift. Luckily, we’ve gone and rounded up some of the best last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas so you can still impress mum, even if you didn’t spend weeks searching for the perfect present.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 12, so there’s still a bit of time left to figure out the perfect gift. If you’re worried you might forget, you can also bookmark this page for future reference.

Here’s our list of the best last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas.

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

A Subscription box

Whether your mum has that one magazine that she buys every month or is a fan of trying out something new, isubscribe has a great range of physical and digital magazines, as well as subscription boxes, including beauty, wine, and even socks to choose from. You can also get mum a subscription that lasts all year, which is an absolute treat.

A RedBalloon Gift Voucher

RedBalloon has a variety of gifts for Mother’s Day including getaways, spa and wellness experiences, and picnics. So, no matter what your mum enjoys doing, there’s something she’ll love on RedBalloon. Not only that, but RedBalloon offers an email delivery option, so you can send her a voucher on the morning of May 12 and she won’t even know that you forgot.

A Skillshare Class

If your mum is the kind of person who enjoys learning something new, signing her up to a Skillshare class might be the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift. There are loads of classes available from photography and painting, to interior design and sculpting. There are even a range of language classes if she’s planning on travelling soon.

Something, literally anything from THE ICONIC

We’re less than a month out from Mother’s Day, which means you’re either going to have to physically walk into a mall to go present shopping or order from retailers that have super speedy delivery, like THE ICONIC. We’d be lying if we said that THE ICONIC’s fast delivery hasn’t saved our asses a time or two right before a big event, or when we’ve forgotten someone’s birthday. You can buy mum a cute last-minute gift (like the stylish Ugg Classic Ultra Mini’s, $229.99), and she’ll be none the wiser.

Some of our personal faves are this gorgeous Sheridan Supersoft Luxury Robe ($80) and Medik8 Daily Radiance Vitamin C cream ($118).

Something Unique

Typically buying something last minute means that it can lose that personal touch, but we’ve managed to find a way around that. You can shop from places like The Print Bar and get something completely unique for mum. The Print Bar does custom printing on things like T-shirts, aprons, tea towels, mugs and more, so you can whip up a design, and have it same-day printed and shipped just in time for Mother’s Day. Our pick would be some really cute canvas bag or a customised cap so you can take mum on a fun adventure.

Disney+

Getting your mum a Disney Plus subscription is perfect for a good throwback, and it costs $139.99 for the entire year. Streaming movies, docu-series, and TV shows have never been more on-trend than it is now, so this is going to be a real winner with her. She can catch up on old classics such as Lion King or re-watch all the Marvel movies if that’s her thing.

HelloFresh

If mum enjoys cooking but needs a break from the constant trips to the grocery store and deciding what to cook each day, do her a solid and give her a HelloFresh gift card. The minimum spend on their gift card at the moment is $70, which feeds two people three meals a week. Once you’ve signed up and selected your meals, the service will deliver a box to your doorstep filled with fresh ingredients to cook the recipes inside.

LVLY

If you aren’t buying the idea of a bouquet of flowers as a Mother’s Day present, then the funky and cool-as-hell flowers from LVLY will definitely change your mind. For instance, you can get the LVLY bunch of flowers or natives, and it comes in a personalised jar. You can get everything from a sweet, “Happy Mother’s Day [insert mum’s name here]” or a cheeky message emblazoned across. Either of these fun options starts at $70.

Best bit: LVLY is offering same-day delivery in a bunch of places like Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast, Geelong, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide. However, be on the safe side and place an order earlier.

Jimmy Brings

Nothing says “we’ve got your back in the last minute” better than a Jimmy Brings delivery. Treat your mum to her favourite bottle as a little Mother’s Day present — whether it’s red, white or sparkling wine — Jimmy does same-day, under-an-hour delivery if she lives in an Australian capital city. There’s no doubt she will have her drink of choice in hand on May 12.

Something from Amazon (as long as you have Prime)

If you know mum has been eyeing a new appliance like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($699) or even a new Kindle ($179), you can buy it from Amazon. Just check to see if you can get it on Prime, and you might be eligible for next-day delivery. This way, you not only look thoughtful, but your Mother’s Day gift idea won’t look so last minute.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

