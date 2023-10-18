Here Are the Cheapest Mobile Providers on the Vodafone Network

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When looking for a new mobile plan, it’s easy to go with one of the Big Three telcos – Optus, Telstra and Vodafone – and just call it a day. However, these telcos aren’t the only game in town. In fact, they’re only the tip of the iceberg, as they sell wholesale access to their networks to smaller providers. These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) give you the coverage of the parent provider and a decent chunk of data, but usually at a lower price.

Here are some of the cheapest mobile phone plans that are powered by the Vodafone network.

Cheap mobile plans with 5GB or more on the Vodafone network

As it currently stands, TPG has the cheapest plan going in this data tier, thanks to a 50 per cent off deal running across all of its mobile plans. You can currently nab its 12GB plan for $10 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $20 per month thereafter. The same goes for its 25GB plan, which is $12.50 per month for the first six months and then $25 per month thereafter.

The provider iiNet is also running a half-off deal that’s very similar to TPG’s, but the only major difference is the amount of data on offer. For example, iiNet’s 8GB plan will be $10 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $20 per month thereafter.

If you’d prefer to go with a plan that has a stable monthly price, then check out Kogan Mobile which is offering a 10GB plan for a flat rate of $15 per month. That’s not a bad option if you don’t think you need more than 10GB of data each month.

If you need a plan with at least 20GB of data, there’s also Felix, which is currently offering a 25GB plan for $20 per month. This price will last for the first three months you’re on this plan, before increasing to $25 per month.

Cheap mobile plans with 30GB or more on the Vodafone network

Again, TPG and iiNet have the cheapest mobile plans available within this data bracket, thanks to each provider’s respective 50 per cent off deal. For $15 per month for the first six months, you can nab a plan with 45GB of data with TPG or 40GB of data with iiNet. For $20 per month for the first six months, you can nab a plan with 60GB of data with TPG or 55GB of data with iiNet.

Vodafone actually has one of the cheapest plans in this data range. The telco is currently offering its Prepaid Plus Starter Pack with a discount and a data bonus. You can pick up this plan for $20 for your first month ($40 per month thereafter) with a 50GB data allowance for your first three renewals (30GB thereafter).

If you’d prefer a plan that’s always under $25 with ample data, then Kogan Mobile might be your best bet. The telco is offering a 40GB plan for $25 per month.

Felix is currently offering its 50GB for $24 per month for the first three months you’re with the provider, and then $30 per month once the discount period ends.

Cheap mobile plans with 60GB or more on the Vodafone network

As far as the cheapest plans with at least 60GB of data go, you can’t do much better than TPG‘s half-price deal. You’ll get 60GB of data for only $20 per month for the first six months, and then $40 per month thereafter.

However, there are a few providers that outclass the full cost of TPG’s plan when it comes to data value. Like Kogan Mobile, which will give you 80GB of data for a flat rate of $40 per month.

Felix also has a $40 per month plan but with a twist. This plan doesn’t have a monthly allowance and instead comes with unlimited data that is capped at speeds up to 20Mbps. That’s not a bad option if you know you’ll need a lot of data each month, but aren’t sure about consistent figures. Currently, Felix is offering this plan for $32 per month for the first three months, and then $40 per month thereafter.

Up next is Lebara, which has an 80GB plan for $49.90 per month. As a bonus, Lebara is currently running an offer where your first month with the provider will only set you back $24.95 per month and earn you an extra 40GB of data during your first month (to a total of 120GB). This plan also has access to Vodafone’s 5G network in select areas, provided you’re using a 5G-compatible phone.

If you need a lot of data, this is where Vodafone really shines. The provider has a 150GB plan for $55 per month, along with a massive 300GB plan for $65 per month. These phone plans also have access to Vodafone’s 5G mobile network.

