Keep Your Phone Bill Under $20 With These Cheap Mobile Plans

As we feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis, being able to cut costs wherever possible has become a necessity. One way you can try to save some money is to reassess your current mobile plan and whether you could benefit from something cheaper.

The cost of your mobile plan corresponds with your monthly data allowance, and you might be paying for excess data that you never use. If you are, it might be time to swap to a cheaper plan with a lower data cap and better data-to-dollar value.

If you’re looking to keep your monthly phone bill to a budget under $20, or even $10, here are the cheapest mobile plans currently available within those price ranges.

The best mobile plans under $10

While you can get a cheap mobile plan for under $10, in most cases, you’ll be dealing with a phone plan that is only priced like this for the first few months of your connection.

If you want the most data possible with your plan, TPG‘s 12GB prepaid plan is currently 50 per cent off. That means you’ll pay $10 per month for the first six months, and then $20 per month thereafter. This is some solid value as far as data is concerned, although it might not be the best option if you want a plan that’s always under $10.

The provider iiNet is also running a similar 50 per cent off deal. You’ll pay $10 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $19.99 per month. Not bad, but compared to TPG, you’ll be getting slightly less data each month, as iiNet has an allowance of 8GB.

Both TPG and iiNet are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

If you don’t want to mess around with a mobile plan that is only $10 or less for a limited time, Dodo has a 2GB plan that’ll set you back a flat rate of $10 per month. That’s not a huge amount of data, but if you’re set on not paying more than $10 per month for your phone plan, that’s the best offer you can currently get. Dodo is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

The best mobile plans under $20

TPG‘s half-off deal runs across all of its prepaid mobile plans, which means its 60GB plan will set you back $20 for the first six months, and then $40 per month thereafter. This offer is by far the best bang for your buck as far as data is concerned, although the full price might be out of your budget.

The half-off deal being offered by iiNet is also available here. If you sign up for the provider’s 55GB plan you’ll pay $20 per month over the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $39.99 per month.

SpinTel also has a discount offer where you’ll get a 25GB plan for $14 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. SpinTel’s mobile plan will bump up to $22 per month after this discount period ends, and it uses the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

These plans are all contract-free, so if you are keen on sticking with a budget of $20 or less, you’re able to leave them for another provider with no strings attached.

If you’re after a cheap phone plan that’ll always be under $20 per month, then you’ll want to check out Dodo’s limited-time offer. With Dodo, you’ll get a 30GB allowance for the first three months of your plan while paying $20 per month. After those three months pass, your monthly data allowance will drop down to 15GB.

Moose Mobile is currently offering its 15GB plan for $16.80 per month for the first 12 months you’re on it. After your first year with Moose, your mobile plan will revert to its normal $19.80 per month pricing. Moose is powered by Optus’ 5G network.

There’s also Catch, which does a 10GB plan for $17 per 30-day renewal. As an introductory offer, you can currently save $10 off your first month on this plan.

As far as flat-rate phone plans go, Kogan‘s 10GB plan is $15 per month.

