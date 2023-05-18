How to Land an Endless Data Mobile Plan From $10 per Month

Dodo just became the latest mobile provider to offer endless data on its postpaid plans, but how do they stack up against the competition?

As of this month, every option on Dodo Mobile’s roster of postpaid mobile plans no longer includes excess data charges. Rather than being kicked off the network or hit with surprise fees once you exceed your monthly allowance, Aussies who go through all their gigabytes will simply be downgraded to a slower connection.

Check out the widget below for a quick round-up of Dodo Mobile plans that now include excess-charge-free data.

Our pick of the lot here is the Dodo $30 Mobile Plan. This plan comes with unlimited national calls and texts, $200 of international call credit, a 500GB data bank and 40GB of monthly data. If you use that last one up, you’ll stay connected to the Optus 4G network but capped at speeds of 1Mbps.

What’s more, you’ll get double data for the first three months if you sign up before June 21. That bonus brings the total here to 80GB for $30. After the honeymoon period is up, you’ll be bumped down the usual 40GB, but since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to shop around and find a better deal elsewhere at any point.

Dodo is hardly the only game in town when it comes to mobile plans that offer endless and unlimited data. An identical excess-charge-free take on “unlimited data” is available from major telcos like Optus, Telstra and Vodafone. Here’s a widget showing how Dodo compares to those plans.

As you can see from the round-up above, Dodo currently has the edge as a result of its double data promotion when it comes to the $20 and $30 range. That said, if you’re happy to spend a little more, then something like the Belong 100GB Mobile plan might be the way to go, as it offers more value per dollar.

Like Dodo’s plans, this mobile plan comes with excess free data that kicks in if you use up your 100GB each month. It also includes 4G and 5G speeds powered by the Telstra network, plus unlimited local calls, texts and data banking.

Of course, if you want a mobile plan with no data limit, the better bet is going to be Felix Mobile. This provider is currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50% off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before the end of May.

While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

Priced at $35 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads. The only catch is that gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a speed limit of 20Mpbs.

If you need to phone home, Felix Mobile does offer international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That’ll get you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.