Here Are the Best Mobile Plans for Under $30 Right Now

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to cut down on your monthly expenses, swapping to a cheaper phone plan is an easy solution – especially if you already have your own phone. There are plenty of smaller providers in Australia (also known as MVNOs) that are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone but are comparatively cheaper.

The trade-off for these cheaper plans is that you get a no-frills affair, which includes data, talk and text, and not much more. Most of these small providers also come with more data than what their parent network is offering for the same price.

If you’re looking to swap to a new mobile provider, here are some of the cheapest phone plans in Australia right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Cheapest mobile plans under $10 per month

While there are some mobile plans available for $10 per month or less, in most cases, these are discount prices that only last for the first six months of your connection. If you want a plan that will always be $10 per month, there’s Dodo‘s 2GB plan, which is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

If you go with Moose Mobile, you’ll pay $10 per month for the first 12 months you’re on the plan, which gets you 6GB of data. The price will rise to $15 per month after this discount period ends, but the plan is contract-free, so you can leave at any time. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is a great choice if you need a little more data. The telco is currently running a half-off deal for new customers, so you’ll pay $10 per month for a 12GB plan. However, this increases to $20 per month after your first six months, but TPG plans are also contract-free. TPG is powered by the Vodafone network.

Cheapest mobile plans under $20 per month

If your budget extends to $20 per month, then Moose Mobile remains a great choice, thanks to its year-long discount. Right now, you can get a promo plan with 16GB of data for $12 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. This reverts to $19 per month after that period ends.

SpinTel will give you more data for a similar price, but its promo period only lasts for six months. You’ll pay $12 per month for 20GB for your first six months, but $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is also powered by the Optus network.

TPG‘s half-price offer extends to all of its plans, which means you can nab 25GB for $12.50 per month or 45GB for $15 per month. These prices will last for the first six months of your plan, before reverting to $25 per month and $30 per month, respectively. If you’re already a TPG internet customer, you can also save $5 off the full price of either plan each month.

Kogan Mobile also has a 10GB plan for a flat rate of $15 per month – although your first month with the telco will only be $5. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network as well.

Cheapest mobile plans under $30 per month

When we move into the $20 to $30 per month price bracket, you start to find plans from Telstra-powered providers like Exetel. Spending $22 per month with Exetel will get you a 15GB allowance. Exetel’s sibling telco Superloop has an identical plan as well.

Both providers also offer 28GB plans for $28 per month, which offers better dollar-to-data value if your monthly budget can afford it.

If you bundle one of these mobile plans with an NBN plan from the same provider, Exetel and Superloop will knock up to $15 off your monthly internet bill. This discount scales depending on how many additional services you have bundled, starting at $5 per month for one mobile plan.

If you’re after a cheap phone plan in this price bracket with a decent amount of data, Kogan Mobile has a 40GB plan that’ll be $10 for your first month, and then $25 per month after that. This plan includes up to 200GB of data rollover and is powered by the Vodafone network.

If you need more data, Southern Phone‘s 50GB is currently priced at $20 per month for the first six months of your connection, before jumping up to $25 per month. As far as dollar-to-data value goes, this is one of the best options in this price bracket – and it’ll always be under $30 per month.

Lastly, if you’re looking for 5G, Telstra’s budget brand Belong has a 25GB phone plan for $29 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, but download speeds are capped at 150Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.