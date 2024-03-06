At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re regularly going over your mobile data cap every month, then it might be time to upgrade to something with a lot more going on. While a mobile plan with a smaller data cap usually means a lower monthly bill, there are a fair few MVNOs that offer some fantastic dollar-to-data value when it comes to larger plans. As a bonus, a decent amount of these mobile providers are running introductory offers for large data plans with discounted prices, extra data or both.

If you’re looking to go big, here are the best and cheapest mobile plans with large data allowances.

Best mobile plans with at least 40GB of data

If you’re after a mobile plan with a data allowance of at least 40GB, then TPG is your cheapest option. The telco is running a 50 per cent discount across all of its mobile plans, which means you can nab a 45GB plan for $15 per month. This discounted price lasts for the first six monthly renewals, after which it will increase to $30 per month.

If you want another 15GB of data for an extra $5 per month, TPG also has a 60GB plan for $20 per month. This half-off price only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which it’ll become $40 per month. TPG is powered by the Vodafone 4G Mobile Network.

The 50GB plan offered by Southern Phone is usually $25 per month, but you can currently pick it up for only $20 per month for the first three months of your connection. When compared to the full-price offerings of providers with similar mobile data allowances, this is a pretty decent value.

Kogan Mobile isn’t offering any introductory discounts, but the provider will give you a 40GB allowance for a flat rate of $25 per month. It’s a similar story if you go with Spintel, which has a 50GB plan for a flat rate of $29 per month.

Best mobile plans with at least 80GB of data

If you’re after at least 80GB worth of mobile data, then Dodo is your cheapest option currently. The provider is running an introductory offer where you’ll get double data for the first three months of your plan, so you’ll get 90GB instead of 45GB. This Optus-powered plan is priced at $35 per month.

If you want to keep your data allowance consistent, Kogan Mobile is offering an 80GB plan for $40 per month.

If you’re after a bit more data, Everyday Mobile also has a 90GB plan for $50 per month. This plan is powered by the Telstra 5G Network and, as an added bonus, if you’re an Everyday Rewards member you save 10 per cent off one Woolworths grocery shop each month.

Best mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Moose Mobile is running an introductory offer where you can pick up a 100GB mobile plan for only $28.80 per month. This price will last for the first 12 months of your connection, after which it will increase to $36.80 per month.

If you don’t want to mess around with shifting prices or data caps, Southern Phone and Spintel are both offering 100GB plans for $35 per month.

If you want a lot of data, Optus is offering a 500GB plan for $69 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. You’ll be paying $89 per month after your first year. Even at full price, that’s still an impressive dollar-to-data value, especially when you consider that Optus is offering a 360GB plan for $89 per month.

If 500GB might be a bit more data than you need, Vodafone is offering a 360GB plan for $69 per month.

If you don’t want to mess around with mobile data caps, Felix is offering a plan with unlimited data. You can also pick it up with a half-off discount, paying only $20 per month for the first three months you’re connected and then $40 per month thereafter when you use the promo code FELIX50. There is a catch though: Felix caps its download speeds at 20Mbps.

