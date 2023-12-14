Set Yourself Up for a Year of Savings With These Long-Expiry Prepaid Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Want to give yourself or someone else the gift of twelve months of mobile coverage in advance? There are some solid savings on long-expiry mobile deals going around ahead of Christmas. A long-expiry prepaid plan isn’t going to be the right fit for every Aussie. However, for those with more modest data appetites, the 365-day expiry plans available through providers like Kogan and Catch Mobile can be a great way to go.

It might bite your budget to pay for a year upfront, but you could end up saving a lot of money compared to a month-by-month plan.

For the short version, check out the widget below.

If all you’re looking for here is the best dollars-to-data ratio, our current recommendation is the Kogan Mobile Extra Large 365-Day Flex Plan. This prepaid plan is usually priced at $529.90 and comes with 486GB of data, but is currently available for $300 and with 500GB of data instead.

On top of that generous serving of gigabytes, this particular long-expiry plan also includes unlimited calls and texts within Australia and the ability to earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points with every dollar spent. International calls and roaming are also available as add-ons if you need them.

While this Kogan Mobile prepaid plan expires after 365 days, the discounted price is set to hang around until November 30, 2024. So long as you sign up before then, you’ll save a chunk of change and come away with more mobile data overall. Broken out over a year, you’re looking at around around 41GB per month.

For comparison, the widget below shows the cheapest long-expiry plans in our database with at least 40GB of monthly data.

Feel like the Kogan Mobile plan above might be a little overkill for your connectivity needs, or do you not fancy a mobile plan running on the Vodafone 4G network? Your next best bet is going to be the Catch 365 Day – 60GB plan.

This Catch Mobile plan comes with 60GB of data, which works out to be exactly 5GB for each month in the year. Like most of Catch Mobile’s prepaid options, it’s powered by the Optus 4G mobile network and comes with unlimited standard national talk & text.

The biggest thing you won’t find here is any form of 5G connectivity. This plan also lacks any international or roaming inclusions. However, you can add 100 minutes of calls to 32 selected destinations for an extra $5 per month.

This one usually costs $120 but can currently be had for just $99 if you sign up before January 9, 2024.

If none of the above plans suits your situation, but you’re still keen to save money by switching to a long-expiry prepaid phone plan, you might be able to find what you’re looking for in the round-up of 365-day mobile plan deals below.

