This Massive 20L Air Fryer Is Just $89 Right Now, so Stuff It, Roast It and Scoff It

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you still not own an air fryer? Or maybe you’ve been making do with your 4L one and want to upgrade to a bigger one? Well, you’re in luck, because this 20L air fryer oven is on sale over at eBay Australia for just $89. So, if you want to feed a small army, then read on to find out how you can score this delicious deal.

During lockdown, air fryers rose in popularity thanks to its oil-less cooking method and its ability to create crispy, crunchy dishes in half the time it would take using a conventional oven.

If you head here, you’ll see that this huge air fryer is on sale for $134.95 (down from $283.99).

But how do you get it for $89? You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the coupon code PLUSFRYER at checkout to seal the deal.

For those of you who don’t have an eBay Plus membership, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once the trial period is over, you have the option to renew your membership for just $4.99 a month and enjoy exclusive perks, such as free returns and express shipping on selected products as well as special deals on fun stuff like Hoyts cinema tickets.

However, if you were previously a member, you’ll have to foot the $4.99 fee if you rejoin. That’s not a bad trade-off when you consider that this deal will save you a whopping $190 off this sweet air fryer.

Keep reading if you need some dinnertime inspo for your future family feast.

What can you make in this giant air fryer?

The possibilities are endless for a special oven like this. It comes with 16 preset functions, so you can roast a whole chicken in it, or toast some bread, bake some muffins, broil fish, or just air fry some chicken.

But it can also dehydrate meat so you can make your own jerky at home, reheat your leftovers like a microwave or slow cook some beef ragu. There’s even a specific setting for cooking up bagels and cookies.

It uses a single dial that allows you to adjust its temperature and cooking time with ease. Its clear LCD screen will also allow you to set and switch between different settings in a jiffy.

Plus, if you’re worried about any big meals not cooking all the way through – like a whole leg of pork – rest assured that the oven has 360 degree air circulation that will ensure a thorough and even frying.

Our favourite aspect about this air fryer is its modern and see-through design. Not only will it look great sitting on your kitchen bench, but you can also keep a good eye on your food (unlike the big barrel design of other air fryers).

Grab this 20L air fryer oven on sale for $89 from eBay Australia here. And don’t forget to keep your new kitchen gadget mess-free with some of these cheap air fryer liners.

If you’re sold on this 16-in-1 air fryer deal, then here’s a list of tasty recipes you must try once it arrives: