Say Hello to Aldi’s 16-Litre Air Fryer, but You’ll Have to Be Quick to Grab One

There’s no shame in wanting an air fryer upgrade (or an air fryer at all), especially if it’s one of the hottest deals of 2020. Luckily for you, Aldi’s got an ace up its sleeve as part of its Wednesday Special Buys. Here’s what you need to know.

Aussies have been obsessed with air fryers for a long, long while. They heat up food quickly and evenly, are a healthier alternative to deep frying some of your favourite foods like hot chips, and most of its accessories are dishwasher safe so the clean up is really no hassle either.

Whenever an air fyer’s gone on sale bragging a cheap price tag, we’ve jumped on the deal – many a times left disappointed for not making the cut in the rush for the in-demand kitchen gadget.

Now Aldi’s launching a new air fryer tomorrow, 9 September, as part of its Wednesday Special Buys and we’re going to assume it’s going to be a similar situation.

If you’re keen to try your luck, here’s what you’re looking to get for a very budget-friendly $149 price tag.

It’ll be a massive 16-litre multi-function air fryer with rotisserie, oven and dehydrator settings. Other features include LED display, 10 preset program functions, adjustable temperature control, timer, a larger visible glass window with internal light to monitor your food, and accessories that are dishwasher safe.

Take. My. Money.Please.

The air fryer will only be available until stocks last. It’s also important to note that due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety in general, Aldi’s removed this Special Buys product from all Victorian state stores, Albury and Lavington.