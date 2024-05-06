The Boys Season 4 Has a Release Date and Chaos-Filled New Trailer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A new season of The Boys has been a long time coming. Thankfully, we had the excellent spin-off series, Gen V, to help pass the time but now it’s well and truly time to get excited for the return of The Boys with Season 4.

Let’s see what tea (or Compound V) we can spill about the upcoming episodes.

Image: Prime Video. The Boys season 4 release date, trailer.

After an almost two-year wait, The Boys is set to return with Season 4 on June 13. The first three episodes will be available on the premiere date, with the rest following weekly.

Where to watch The Boys Season 4

All seasons of The Boys thus far have landed exclusively on Prime Video, and Season 4 will be no different.

The Boys Season 3 recap: Where did we leave all the major players?

Image: Courtesy of Prime Video. The Boys Season 4.

Spoilers for The Boys Season 3 ahead.

Before we jump into Season 4 news, where did we leave everyone at the end of Season 3?

In the season finale, we saw everyone go after Homelander and Soldier Boy. But after Homelander dragged his son Ryan into the middle of things, the gang scrapped their plan and moved to stop Soldier Boy before he could hurt Ryan with his nuclear powers. Working together, they managed to put Soldier Boy back in cryo-sleep.

The aftermath left Homelander alive (because there would be no show without him) with Ryan in his care. In one last shocking move, we saw Homelander introduce Ryan to his fans, only to react to a protestor by lasering their head off in front of everyone. And the crowd loved it. Sigh.

After faking her death in the fight with Soldier Boy, Queen Maeve went off-grid with her girlfriend, presumably forever. Annie leaves the Seven and her Starlight persona behind to join the Boys, and Neuman is announced as the running mate for Dakota Bob.

Butcher’s dabbling with temporary Compound V also catches up with him as doctors tell him only has just over a year to live. Hopefully, there’s enough time for a few more seasons in there.

In between seasons, we also have to consider the plot of Gen V, which does indeed feed into the upcoming episodes of The Boys. Basically, Gen V revealed that a virus that can kill superheroes has been developed and Butcher shows up at the end to find it, which will likely form a big part of his game plan in the coming season.

The Boys Season 4 trailer and plot

Image: Prime Video. The Boys season 4 release date, trailer.

Now, let’s dig into what we know about the plot of the new season.

Executive producer Eric Kripke gave IGN some clues. The showrunner said that Butcher and Homelander’s battle for Ryan will be key in the new season:

“If allowed to raise Ryan, [Homelander] will raise Ryan to be a second Homelander, which will have apocalyptic stakes. If he stays in that environment, he’s on his way to becoming another Homelander. And so I think it’s a hint at what one of the major conflicts in season four will be, which is Butcher and Homelander having this battle over Ryan.”

As for Butcher’s compound V problem, Kripke said he will have to “prioritise”:

“He’s going to have to prioritise. He’s going to have to decide which of those goals are the most important to him and go after them, whether or not it’s what the CIA wants him to do or the other Boys want him to do. He has to focus on what’s important before he dies.”

The synopsis and trailer for the new season set up Homelander’s reign of terror as he turns the celebrity Vought superheroes into fascists. Meanwhile, Butcher needs to fight him and save Ryan, which is a bit of a struggle with his team turned against him:

In Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Check out the action-packed trailer below.

The Boys cast: Who is back?

Image: Amazon Prime Video. The Boys Season 4.

The Boys has quite an impressive and beloved ensemble cast, many of whom are back for another round in Season 4, including Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (MM), Karl Urban (Butcher), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Claudia Doumit (Neuman), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan) and Colby Minifie (Ashley).

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) met his end in Season 3, but Kripke told EW that Mitchell will apparently return in Season 4 as a new character.

One new character we’ll be seeing in Season 4 is played by The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Also adding to the cast are new series regulars Valorie Curry (playing Firecracker) and Susan Heyward (as Sister Sage).

The trailer also revealed that Gen V cast members Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) will be making an appearance in the new season.

Of course, if Season 3’s surprise Charlize Theron cameo was anything to go by, the door is open for even more famous faces to appear in Season 4. Here’s who the cast thinks should join them in the show:

While you wait for Season 4 you can watch these TV shows that are similar to The Boys or rewatch Seasons 1-3 over on Prime Video.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: Prime Video