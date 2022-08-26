Bring Your Kitchen Into the 21st Century With These Smart Appliances

No matter what level of cook you are, introducing smart appliances into your kitchen is a surefire way to boost your cooking skills. From pre-programmed settings to constant feedback via phone apps, these appliances can help reduce the stress of preparing certain dishes and improve your meals, regardless of whether you’re a pro or a novice.

If you really want to go all out with your kitchen upgrades, you should also consider introducing some smart lighting to control the room’s brightness or plugging in basic appliances into smart plugs, so you can turn them on and off with voice commands.

Here are our picks for the best kitchen appliances and gadgets that you should add to your smart home set-up.

The best smart kitchen gadgets and appliances

ThermoPro TP25 Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro’s TP25 smart wireless thermometer is a perfect gadget for the busy chef. After you insert the stainless steel probe into your meat, you’re able to set up a timer and a temperature pre-alarm, which will alert you via the phone app, so you can avoid overcooking or undercooking your meal. It even comes pre-programmed with cooking info for nine types of meat, so you can make sure you get the perfect doneness.

The thermometer connects via Bluetooth with a range of up to 500ft (around 150m) and includes four colour-coded probes, so you can keep track of multiple types of meat simultaneously. Its temperature reading is accurate to ±1℃, with a monitoring range from 0℃ to 300℃.

Where to buy the ThermoPro TP25 Thermometer: Amazon Australia ($59.99) | eBay ($135) | Kogan ($148)

RENPHO Digital Food Scale

This digital food scale will help you track and record your meal data, calculate calories and offer detailed nutritional info for portion control. This handy smart gadget is built with four high-precision load sensors to give you the most accurate reading possible, the kitchen scale also comes with a tare function, which lets you remove the container weight when measuring small ingredients.

This scale also includes a feature designed for coffee, which will tell you the ratio needed between coffee beans and water, along with a brewing timer.

Where to buy the RENPHO Digital Food Scale: Amazon Australia ($34.99) | eBay ($44.99) | Woolworths ($34.95)

Breville Smart Grill Pro

When cooking your meat to perfection, you need to be accurate with your temperature and times to ensure you get the correct doneness. You don’t want to aim for medium-rare and accidentally land on well done.

Breville’s Smart Grill Pro is designed to relieve some of that stress by giving accurate temperature readings and quick heat control. This smart kitchen appliance comes equipped with a stainless steel probe that will give you a precise reading of your meat’s temperature and also indicate when you need to remove it from the grill.

It also comes with programmed cooking settings for beef, lamb, pork, poultry and fish, so you can ensure that you cook your meal to the doneness you need.

Where to buy the Breville Smart Grill Pro: Amazon Australia ($449) | Appliances Online ($458) | Breville ($549)

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer

Over the past few years, the air fryer has cemented itself as a must-have kitchen appliance. While a basic air fryer is all well and good by itself, Breville has gone one step further by combining this hot new appliance with a smart oven.

The aptly named Breville Smart Oven comes with a dedicated air fryer setting, meaning you can cook up all of your favourite golden, delicious fried foods without using any oil. This dual-convection oven is also quite versatile with multiple cooking functions available, so you can toast, grill, bake roast or slow cook meals.

The Smart Oven’s Element IQ system helps you achieve the ideal cooking environment by actively determining where heat needs to be applied to help eliminate cold spots and cook your dishes uniformly. If your traditional oven just isn’t up to scratch, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is a solid replacement. Just make sure you’ve got plenty of space on your kitchen counter for it.

Where to buy the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: Amazon Australia ($499) | eBay ($469) | The Good Guys ($499)

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Working hard to make a delicious meal? A great and rewarding time. Knowing that there’s a dirty kitchen waiting for you to clean it the moment you finish eating? Not so great and rewarding. While a robot vacuum cleaner won’t help you with that pile of dirty dishes sitting in your sink, it’ll take care of your dirty floors and give you one less thing to worry about. Plus, it’s a smart appliance that’ll get plenty of use throughout your home, not just in your kitchen.

Ecovacs’ DEEBOT N8 can both vacuum and mop your floors, removing up to 99% of bacteria. The N8 also comes with programmable paths and routines, allowing you to choose when and where it will clean. You’re also able to pair this robot vacuum with Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you hands-free voice control. With this smart appliance, you won’t have to lift a finger to keep your home clean.

Where to buy the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum: Amazon Australia ($449) | eBay ($459 with the code N8RVC240)