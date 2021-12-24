These Recipes Will Make You Want to Air Fry Your Christmas

With the festive season already here, it is stressful to plan what you’re going to serve at Christmas lunch or bring along to your parties. It’s even more stressful figuring out how to cook it. If you have limited oven and stove space, Philips has got you sorted with their delicious air fried Christmas recipes.

Chef and Philips Kitchen ambassador Elle Vernon has whipped up some amazing Christmas recipes for your Air Fryer.

The Philips Air Fryer XXL can cook meals 1.5 times faster than a regular conventional oven which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with your loved ones.

From air fried caramelised onion star puff canapés to Elle’s air fried cherry and rosemary glazed ham, check out the mouth-watering recipes below.

Caramelised onion star puff canapés (makes 14)

Preparation and cooking time: 40 minutes

What you’ll need:

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, partially thawed

1 tablespoon caramelised onion relish, plus extra 1 tablespoon

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Salt and pepper, to season

Suggested tomato topping ideas

Spreadable cream cheese

Diced cherry tomatoes

Basil leaves

Suggested salmon topping ideas

Spreadable cream cheese

Torn sliced smoked salmon

Very finely diced red onion

Dill sprigs

Directions:

Use a 7.5cm star cutter to cut out 14 stars from one sheet of pastry. Spoon a small amount of relish into the centre of 7 stars. Place a second star on top. Gently push each star stack into a Philips Baking Master Kit, silicone mould, then arrange in the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer. Set temperature to 160°C and time to 15 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Once cooked, set aside for 2 minutes then remove from moulds and set aside. Repeat step 1, 2 and 3. Spoon the extra relish into the centre of the cooked pastry stars. Sprinkle with herbs, sesame seeds and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in the Air Fryer basket, in a single layer. Set temperature to 180C and time to 4 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Once cooked, set aside to cool completely. Top with your choice of topping and serve.

Cherry and rosemary glazed ham (serves 6-8)

Preparation and cooking time: 35 mins

What you’ll need:

½ cup cherry conserve

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 rosemary sprigs

1.2-1.5kg piece boneless smoked leg ham, twine and/or netting removed

Rosemary, bay leaves and cherries, to garnish

Directions:

Combine conserve, sugar, mustard and rosemary in a small saucepan . Cook, stirring occasionally over high heat for 5 minutes until bubbly and slightly thickened. Carefully pour into a heatproof bowl. (You can make this the day before, cover it, and leave it at room temperature.) Place ham on a piece of baking paper and brush with a little of the glaze. Carefully transfer ham to the basket of the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer. Set temperature to 180C and time to 10 minutes. Press the start button to begin cooking. Baste with a little more glaze, and set the time for a further 10 minutes. Transfer ham to a serving platter. Garnish with cherries, bay leaves and extra rosemary sprigs. Serve with remaining glaze on the side to add as desired.

Alternative method:

You can pre-slice your ham and layer it in a baking tray that fits inside the Air Fryer basket.

Brush the ham generously with the glaze.

Set the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer temperature to 180C and time to 10 minutes.

Brush with a little more glaze and cook for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Serve.

Chef’s tip:

Don’t get carried away at the supermarket and buy a ham that’s bigger than your Air Fryer basket! However, if you do discover that the ham you bought is too big, simply slice it to fit.

Christmas raspberry and mango baked cheesecake (serves 12)

Preparation and cooking time: 1 hour plus cooling time

What you’ll need:

540g store-bought square-shaped light fruit cake

1 tablespoon coconut flavoured white rum

2 x 250g blocks cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature

¾ cup icing sugar mixture

3 extra large eggs

½ cup frozen raspberries, thawed

200ml thick dollop cream

1 mango, flesh very thinly sliced into ribbons

125g punnet raspberries

Mint leaves, to garnish

Directions:

Grease the base and sides of the Philips XXL baking master kit accessory tray with spray oil. Line the base and 2 sides with a single piece of baking paper, ensuring paper doesn’t extend over the top of the tray. Cut the cake into 1cm thick square slices. Place one whole square into the baking tray. Then cut remaining squares into smaller pieces to fill the remaining space in the tray. Drizzle with rum. Set aside remaining cake for another use. Beat cream cheese in a large bowl using an electric hand beater until smooth. Add sugar, beat again until combined. Add eggs and beat until smooth. Spoon cream cheese mixture over the top of the cake, and smooth surface. Place raspberries in a bowl and squash and smoosh them until they become pulpy. Drizzle over the top of the cream cheese, then use a fork to swirl them through. Set Philips Essential XL Air Fryer temperature to 155C and time to 40 minutes. Press the start button to begin cooking. The cake should be slightly puffed, golden and still have a slight wobble in the centre. It will set firmly once cooled. Allow to cool to room temperature then refrigerate until chilled – 2 hours or overnight. Just before serving, top with cream, mango and fresh raspberries. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Chef’s tip:

You could also make this cake in an 18cm square cake tin.

