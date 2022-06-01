Level Up Your Life

How to Make Crispy Chicken in Your Air Fryer

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 37 mins ago: June 1, 2022 at 5:32 pm
Filed to:air fryer
cookingfoodfried chickenrecipes
Image: Supplied
Whether it’s ordering delivery or attempting to make your own KFC at home, there’s no shortage of ways to pay homage to the humble fried chicken. But we all know the best way to get a crispy meal at home is with an air fryer, which is why we’re bringing you this air fried chicken recipe.

This recipe comes from chef and Philips ambassador, Elle Vernon, and is sure to bring you the crispiest fried chicken without any need to leave your house (unless you need to buy an air fryer, that is).

Sound finger-licking good? Keep reading along.

How to make crispy air fried chicken at home

Airfried chicken 4
Image: Supplied

What you’ll need

  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¾ cup plain flour
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • Salt, to season
  • 500g chicken wings
  • 500g chicken drumsticks
  • extra virgin olive oil cooking spray
  • chipotle mayo and lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

  1. In one large bowl, whisk together buttermilk and mustard. In another large bowl, stir together flour, paprika, coriander and garlic powder.
  2. Sprinkle salt over chicken wings and drumsticks, then add to the buttermilk mixture. Mix well until chicken is evenly coated.
  3. Transfer the chicken to the flour bowl and toss again until evenly coated. Remove chicken from the bowl onto a tray, and spray all over with olive oil.
  4. Place chicken into the Philips Smart Airfryer basket. Select the chicken drumsticks program from the smart chef programs, and press the dial to begin cooking. To check that they are cooked through, either cut one open and ensure there is no pink chicken remaining or use a meat thermometer and check the temperature has reached at least 70C.
  5. Serve with chipotle mayo and lemon wedges.

Voila! There you have crispy fried chicken like a bought one. PSA, Air fryers also make delicious crispy fries. (If you’d like to grab the Philips Smart Airfryer for yourself, you can buy it on Amazon for $573.49).

Alternatively, if you’d rather get a bit more creative, check out KFC’s Kentucky fried cooking recipes which put fun spins on different cuisines.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

