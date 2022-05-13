These Air Fryer Liners Will Making Cleaning up an Absolute Breeze

PSA: To all our air fryer enthusiasts out there. If you’ve been wasting precious time cutting up and punching holes in your baking paper, air fryer liners are going to change your life — or at least make it easier to clean your fryer. If you already know what we’re about to tell you, we apologise, but the good air fryer-loving people need to know that air fryer liners exist, and they’re going to save you plenty of cleaning time.

Yep, that’s right. You can now buy yourself parchment paper (aka liners) that fit perfectly in the basket of your beloved air fryer and will keep your delicious food from sticking to the basket. You can purchase single-use ones that come in a range of different shapes and sizes, or you can get yourself a reusable one.

Just make sure you check the guidebook on your specific air fryer to make sure it’s safe to line with baking paper. It’s also worth noting that users don’t recommend putting the liners in your fryer while it preheats, as it could be a safety hazard.

If you’re keen to give them a whirl, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable options that’ll fit most air fryers.

These round liners from SourceTon are made from food-grade pulp filter paper and are non-toxic, wax-free, and eco-friendly. Ready to use straight from the pack, they’re perfect for 3.2 and 3.5-litre frying baskets.

You can buy the SourceTon Air Fryer Liners ($12.99) from Amazon here.

If you’ve got a square frying basket, these liners from DNSSY should do the trick. They’re made from 100% unbleached natural food-grade wood pulp, eco-friendly paper, so you know your food won’t stick to it. They’re also the perfect fit for 8.5-inch to 9.5-inch frying baskets.

You can buy the DNSSY Air Fryer Parchment Paper ($35.99) from Amazon here.

When air frying bigger dishes, or stuff parcels of food, you might want to use one of these fuller air fryer liners. They kind of look like giant cupcake patty pans and protect your basket from any overflowing mess.

You can buy the Patelai 100 Pieces Air Fryer Parchment Paper ($15.42) from Amazon here.

These reusable liners from Homiest are an excellent addition to your kitchen. Made from premium, food-grade silicone, they’re easy to use, dishwasher safe, durable as hell, and fit 9-inch fryer baskets. Homiest also makes 8.5-inch square liners if that suits your fryer better.

You can buy the HOMIEST Reusable Air Fryer Liners ($14.61) from Amazon here.