19 TikTok Famous Office Gadgets and Accessories That Are Worth Every Cent

From office gadgets and desk accessories, to cleaning supplies and cooking utensils, more and more people are getting in on the “TikTok made me buy it” trend. For the uninitiated, this trend is mostly people showing off the Amazon finds that help make their day-to-day lives a little bit easier.

While there’s a huge range of products that fall into this category, today we’re going to focus on the office products that have risen to TikTok fame, thanks to their convenience and ability to add character to your desk space.

Here are some of the best desk accessories and office gadgets that’ll have you saying “TikTok made me buy it”.

The best desk gadgets and office supplies found on TikTok

Cube Rotation Timer

Image: EooCoo

As someone who struggles with procrastination and time management, I often use the Pomodoro method to keep on track with my work. However, the issue with this is that people around me can’t see that I’m in a state of focus and I can be easily distracted. The cube rotation timer office gadget is a TikTok product that helps make it obvious when you’re trying to focus on a task, as people can see how long you’re trying to focus for, and also how much time is left for that period.

Water-Resistant Desk Mat

Image: Nordik

A water-resistant desk mat like this one from Nordik is one of those rare Amazon finds that is high-quality, low-cost, useful and looks fantastic. It features a non-slip suede bottom and in-built cable management, which is perfect for setting up your workspace whether you’re at home, in the office, or in a cafe.

Monitor Lamp

Image: HEYMIX

If you find that sitting in front of a computer all day is taking its toll on your eyes, investing in a monitor lamp can help reduce eye strain. This one from HEYMIX is dimmable and has a separate remote control that also acts as a phone holder.

Webcam Privacy Slider

Image: iStock/Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Do you ever feel like someone’s watching you? Or maybe you just want that added layer of security while surfing the web. Regardless of your reason, it never hurts to have a webcam privacy slider handy.

This Amazon find is universally compatible with most laptops. A much better alternative to sticking a piece of paper over your webcam.

Mini Desk Vacuum

Image: ODISTAR

If you haven’t spotted these cute mini vacs on TikTok yet, what kind of rare, magical FYP do you have? These little gadgets are the perfect way to tidy up crumbs and dust around your desk if you only have a spare minute.

Small Glass Desktop Whiteboard

Image: YaGee

Whether you’re in the office or at home, this handy desktop whiteboard is a great desk gadget for note-taking in meetings. You can even use it to keep random thought-starters or to write out your daily agenda. It also comes with storage for your whiteboard markers to make optimal use of your desk space.

OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner

Image: OXO

I don’t know about you, but we’ve got dust and crumbs upon crumbs scattered all over our keyboards. Thanks to this mini-computer cleaner desk gadget, it can all be brushed away in a jiffy.

Universal Cleaning Gel For Keyboard

Image: Super Clean

This computer cleaning putty offers a great way to clean your office space by collecting all the rogue dust and food scraps off of your keyboards. However, the beauty of this one is that it also works for those dusty, hard-to-reach places on your monitor. You can even take it outside of the office and use it for your car and TV, too.

Guard Your ID Security Prevention Stamp

Image: Guard Your ID

Do you work in a profession where you receive a lot of confidential mail or private documents but don’t have time to be shredding paper all day? This ID protection stamp will remove the legibility of words and conceal any private information. All you have to do is run the stamp over, and voila, you can’t see a thing!

Adjustable Phone Stand

Image: YOSHINE

If you find yourself taking a bunch of phone calls throughout the day, it might be handy to invest in this little desk gadget. It’s a mobile phone stand that keeps your hands free while talking to clients or colleagues. That way, you can type notes and multitask on the go.

Sliding Under Desk Drawer and Organiser

Image: iFeather

If you hate having a bunch of loose office supplies cluttering up your workspace, this sliding under-desk organiser will make a world of difference. Especially if you already don’t have much space to work with as it is.

Keyboard Cover Skin with MAC OS Shortcut Hot Keys

Image: CASEDAO

Last year, one of our staff members learnt how to use the keyboard on their Macbook to make an em dash, instead of having to paste one in from the internet (tragic, we know).

Thankfully, you won’t have to make the same rookie mistake with this keyboard skin. It’s the ultimate cheat sheet that will give you access to all of the different keyboard combinations. This particular one is for a newer Mac, but you can get them for a bunch of different laptop models here.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Image: Ember

If you’re the type of babysit your coffee all morning through meetings and tasks, then come back to a completely cold beverage by the end of it, this smart mug is a total game-changer when it comes to keeping your coffee warm for hours.

Artiss Standing Desk Sit Stand Riser

Image: Artiss

Sometimes, you just need to get off your toosh after eight hours and the best way to do that is with an adjustable standing/sitting desk. This particular one can be readjusted to three different heights to suit your individual work requirements. The ultimate office supply if you ask us.

Under desk walking pad

Image: iStock/martin-dm

In addition to grabbing a motorised standing desk, you should also pick up a walking pad if you have the spare cash. When you work in an office job or spend hours at your desk each day, it’s important to ensure you keep moving. Sitting for long periods of time can have a negative effect on your health, so one cheeky way to fit more steps into your day is with a walking pad.

This one will let you walk up to 6km/hr, features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and can easily be tucked under your desk or bed when not in use. Walking pads are also one of the most popular Amazon finds since flexible working arrangements became a thing.

Reusable Self-Stick Whiteboard Stickers

Image: Pat Board

The amount of times we’ve used sticky notes, only for them to shrivel up and unstick a moment later is pretty irksome, so we reckon these reusable, washable post-its are an essential Amazon find if you want something that’s environmentally sustainable and functional.

Keep in mind that they are magnetic, which means you’ll need a whiteboard or magnetic surface to stick ’em up.

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Station

Image: WOONEKY

A charging port and a spot to neatly pop all of your everyday goodies like lip balms, office supplies, hand creams and your keys. This office gadget is what we call a win-win.

Mini Sticker Label Printer

Image: Niimbot

While our team doesn’t really work with many hard-copy documents, we do remember when we were students and had multiple piles of notes and books at any given time. We often caught ourselves wishing we had these label makers to organise whichever desk binder had which notes in it, and vice versa.

So, if you’re a student, or you work with lots of receipts or bank statements in your industry, a label maker can be a great way of getting your ducks in a row. The best part? You can choose from a bunch of different styles and colours, or even design your own QR codes or barcodes.

Reusable Envelope Sealers

Image: Vin Beauty

Who doesn’t despise licking envelopes before posting a letter? That’s why we all audibly gasped after we spotted this Amazon find. To use it, you fill the clear tube up with water, which lubricates the brush end of this stick so you can seal down your envelopes with ease. How’s that for modern technology?

