Put Some Crisp in Your Chips With 6 of the Hottest Air Fryer Deals Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Air fryers are quickly becoming one of the most versatile kitchen must-haves — I mean, come on, who wouldn’t want to put their dinner on autopilot every night?! So, if you don’t already have the pleasure of owning one of these godsends, this cooking appliance is a worthwhile investment. These sweet, (mostly) oil-free fryers are the easiest way to enjoy all your favourite fried foods, just minus the excessive oil. And let us tell you, that doesn’t at all mean they’re any less crispy.

Most air fryers are simple to use and maintain, requiring very little input from you while cooking your meal. No matter how skilled or hopeless you may be in the kitchen, it’s never been easier for you to cook up a delicious dinner. In fact, you might be surprised by what exactly you can cook in one of these fryers.

To help you prepare your next culinary masterpiece, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers on sale right now.

You signed up for a fryer, but the Philips Air Fryer XXL handles much more than that with grilling, baking and even roasting capabilities, so you can enjoy all your favourite foods lickety-split. All you have to do is prep it and chuck it right in the fryer, and off you go. This particular one is Philip’s most powerful air fryer boasting the fastest cooking times with instant heat-up, so you’re always ready to get started.

When it comes to clean-up, this baby offers a removable non-stick mesh basket and removable drawer with a non-stick coating that is completely dishwasher safe — win-win.

Buy the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL was $629, now $542.22 (save $86.78).

This particular Tefal air fryer has a somewhat compact design but offers a sizeable capacity of 1.2kg. The Easy Fry Classic gives you four cooking options – fry, roast, grill and bake – which require little to no oil. This Tefal fryer uses hot cyclonic airflow to crisp up whatever dish you’ve got cooking, with a high precision temperature range from 80 to 200 degrees.

If you’re looking for a fryer that you can cook with every day while being easy to use, this might be the ending to your quest.

Buy the Tefal Easy Fry Classic air fryer (was $219.95, now $129 — save $90.95).

Enjoy your favourite fried food in a healthier way with the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer. It uses 99.4% less oil than standard 4L Sunbeam deep fryers. This powerful fryer oven boasts a copper-infused DuraCeramic coating that ensures durability and excellent heat conduction.

It features a 30-minute timer, temperature control up to 200 degrees and an audible ready-to-eat alert. The detachable air frying basket can also be washed in warm, soapy water for fuss-free cleaning.

Buy the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer (was $179, now $119 — save $60) from Amazon here.

This baby lets you use the pre-set smart programs to easily air fry, roast, bake or reheat your favourites. How it works is that it circulates super-hot air around your food, so your dinner cooks evenly and retains moisture – giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried food without the oil.

Its super simple touch controls are also easy to use, and what’s better? It’ll remember your settings, so your favourites can be made with the touch of a button. The air fryer basket and cooking tray are both removable and dishwasher safe, making cleaning up a breeze, too.

Buy the Instant Pot Vortex Plus (was $349, now $249 — save $100) from eBay here.

This 18L Devanti Air Fryer not only air fries food but also roasts, grills, bakes, broils, toasts, dehydrates, reheats, and keeps it warm. It comes with 16 pre-set programs and an easy to use LCD with touch and rotary knob controls. Thanks to the tempered glass viewing window and built-in light, you can also monitor the cooking process.

You can buy the Devanti Air Fryer 18L Airfryer (was $299.95, now $169.95 — save $129.95) from eBay here.

Lo and behold, this epic multi-cooker. This is the genius answer to cooking both your chips and your chicken nuggets at once. All you have to do is chuck ’em in their respective separate baskets at different temps, then time them to be ready at the same time. This stops one item from overcooking if the other needs a little longer. Massive win all-around. This baby also offers a bunch of preset cooking functions and a digital temperature control for ultimate versatility.

You can buy the Kitchen Couture Duo Basket Digital Air Fryer (was $499, now $199.95 — save $299.05) from eBay here.