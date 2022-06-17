The Easiest Egg and Bacon Breakfast You’ll Ever Make

It’s no secret we love a good TikTok hack. We also love air fryers and breakfast recipes so you can imagine our reaction when this TikTok hack for an air fried egg and bacon breakfast came along.

TikTok has lit up with various cooking hacks since its launch and plenty of folks have tackled the fried egg on toast in the air fryer. This is basically a variation of that idea but it will give you a bonafide hot breakfast that’s way too easy to make.

How to make TikTok’s egg and bacon toast

The egg and toast hack couldn’t really be any simpler, and for those who are after a quick fried breakfast in the morning, it’s a game-changer.

This video from @emillyrosax3 adds a delicious rasher of bacon on top of your egg and bread, which all come out warm and crispy in minimal time thanks to the air fryer.

Check out the video below.

The process is pretty easy and the comments section was able to reveal some more specifics about the recipe. Here’s a breakdown for you.

Directions:

Place a slice of bread into the tray of your air fryer Crack an egg onto your slice of bread. Add a rasher of bacon on top. Season with salt and pepper. Fry at 200 degrees Celsius for about 7 minutes.

Voila! The easiest and laziest egg and bacon breakfast you’ll ever make (short of grabbing a McMuffin).

According to Mashable, who gave this hack a shot, the recipe actually comes out pretty well. The author also suggested indenting the centre of your bread before topping it with the egg so that the yolk won’t move or leak during cooking, which seems like solid advice.

If TikTok’s egg and bacon toast hack isn’t for you, however, have no fear because we have no shortage of breakfast recipes and hacks. For instance, have you considered adding bacon and egg to your morning oats? Give it a try!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.