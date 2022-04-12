The Best Instant Pot Deals for Those Who Love a Meal in Minutes

If you’re craving the delicious taste of fried chicken or hot chips for dinner, but you’re far from a fan of the oily mess and effort it takes to use a deep fryer at home, the humble air fryer — the crispy, low effort, no oil alternative — has your back.

The same goes for a pressure cooker — we don’t know how we lived without one before. Not only is owning one a big time saver, but it’s introduced us to the kind of cooking that allows you to run on auto-pilot. All you have to do is throw a bunch of ingredients together and let it sit in your device of choice. Full-time workers, rejoice!

So, forget about collecting all those fancy knives and iron skillets, and jump on board the air fryer obsession with these hot deals. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up some air fryer liners so that your clean up will be all the more easier. You’ll thank us for it later.

You’re probably thinking, “Well, I already have an oven. Why do I need another, smaller one?” That’s a fair question, but think about it this way – what if you had an oven that can heat up faster, is easy to clean, and can help you cook healthier (and much crispier) versions of your favourite meals because it needs little to no oil?

That’s what the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven can do for you, and you can currently pick it up for $226.85 instead of $349.

This air fryer oven comes preloaded with seven smart cooking programs – air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, dehydrate and rotisserie – which makes cooking a delicious meal to perfection as simple as pressing the right button. While it is smaller than a traditional oven, the Vortex Plus’ 10L is still big enough to cook a whole chicken.

If you’re someone who loves crispy food, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL is available for $188.30. There’s a lot that you can make with an air fryer, and this particular appliance comes with six built-in smart programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate.

If you’re not one for making big meals, an air fryer isn’t a bad choice for making quick snacks, either.

If you’re someone who loves the taste of deep-fried meals but also strives to make healthier food options, the Vortex Plus Air Fryer will give you the crispiness you crave, but with 95 per cent less oil. This Instant Pot air fryer is designed to cook evenly to help make sure you’ll get a consistent crunch across whatever you make.

As its name suggests, this XXL air fryer has quite a large capacity – there’s enough room in the basket to fit a 1.8kg chicken. But if you want something smaller, Instant’s 2L Vortex Mini Air Fryer is also $89.95, down from $149 thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Pressure cookers are a great addition to any kitchen and have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in one appliance. There are plenty of great recipe options out there.

Instant Pot has quite the reputation when it comes to pressure cookers, and you can currently pick up the 3L Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $132.30, down from $189.

This 3L pressure cooker is overflowing with features that’ll help you cook delicious meals. It has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs, a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick-release button. It can help speed up the cooking process of a meal by 70 per cent.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pressure cooker a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen. Oh, and if you’re one of those folks who can’t for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that’s fitted with over 1,000 recipes.

While the 3L is the perfect fit for a family of four, if you have a large family, or just want to ensure your pot is big enough to cook double the bath for leftovers, try the Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $209.30, down from $299.

Lo and behold the cooker that does it all. From pressure cooking, steaming, sautéing, baking and roasting to air frying, this one appliance boasts infinite possibilities — all you have to do on your end is swap its lids. This two-in-one appliance will also give you back some much-needed shelf space in the kitchen.

This little miracle machine has a bunch of built-in safety mechanisms to save you from any kitchen faux pas. These include pressure and temperature controls to prevent overheating, as well as a pressure release button that vents steam from a distance.

If 8L is more than you can imagine, you can definitely downsize for this 5L MasterPro one for $309.95 (down from $400).

Best air fryer and instant pot cookbooks

And don’t forget to pick up a recipe book on your way out! If you’re a fan of Lunchbox Dad, you must pick up his cookbook, Air Fryer Express which is currently on sale for $15 (down from $26.99). George Georgievski will teach you how to best take advantage of your air fryer so you can create the crispiest, crunchiest food around.

For hot pot users, we recommend the Korean Instant Pot Cookbook, which you can grab here for $27.76. As for you air fryer wizards, look to the appropriately named Air Fryer Cookbook, featuring 600+ ideas that beginners will love. You can shop it here for $16.78.

