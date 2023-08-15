At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’ve seen a boom in the popularity of air fryers and one-pot cooking over the past few years, and if you’ve finally decided to see what all the fuss is about, then today is your lucky day. Instant Pot has earned quite the reputation when it comes to pressure cookers and air fryers, due to their ease of use, multi-functions and delicious results. You can currently snag a few of Instant Pot’s appliances with up to 55 per cent off, which is a tasty offer you can’t refuse.

The best Instant Pot appliance deals

Lo and behold, the multi-cooker that does it all. From pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating and even air frying, this Instant Pot Duo boasts infinite possibilities — all you have to do on your end is swap its lids.

The Duo Crisp splits these functions over two different lids and has 11 one-touch auto-cooking programs. It uses an easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced pressure release system that vents steam from a distance. Its air-frying lid can help speed up the cooking process of a meal by 70 per cent.

Pressure cookers are a great addition to any kitchen and have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in one appliance. There are plenty of great recipe options out there.

If you missed the air fryer bandwagon that everyone was jumping on a few years back, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus is a great way to make up for lost time. There’s a lot that you can make with an air fryer, and this particular appliance comes with six built-in smart programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate. With a capacity of 5.7L, there’s enough room in the basket to fit a 1.8kg chicken.

If you’re not one for making big meals, an air fryer isn’t a bad choice for making quick snacks, either.

If you’re someone who loves the taste of deep-fried meals but also strives to make healthier food options, the Vortex Plus Air Fryer will give you the crispiness you crave, but with 95 per cent less oil. This Instant Pot air fryer is designed to cook evenly to help make sure you’ll get a consistent crunch across whatever you make.

If you’re strapped for space in your kitchen, but wouldn’t mind adding an air fryer to your arsenal of appliances, this 4L one could slot in nicely. While smaller than the previous air fryer, it can still hold a 1.1kg chicken and an 18.5cm baking tin.

If you’re craving the delicious taste of fried chicken or hot chips for dinner, but you’re far from a fan of the oily mess and effort it takes to use a deep fryer at home, the humble air fryer — the crispy, low-effort, no oil alternative — has your back. This air fryer also uses a much more simple interface, similar to that of an oven, using one dial to control temperature and another for time.

Just don’t forget to pick up some air fryer liners so that your cleanup will be all the easier. You’ll thank us for it later.

