Yes, You Can Make Lasagne in the Air Fryer

Friends, it is Lasagne day. A National holiday in Italy, I believe. OK, that’s not true (because every day is Lasagne Day in Italy) but today is still a reason to celebrate this multi-layered pasta dish of deliciousness.

If you’re thinking of celebrating Lasagne Day (today or any day) you might be glad to learn it is indeed possible to cook one in an air fryer.

While we haven’t got any tactics from our lord and saviour Air Fryer Guy on this one, we do have a delicious recipe for lasagne that you can cook at home in your air fryer.

A lasagne recipe you can make in the air fryer

This recipe comes courtesy of Air Fryer Express by George Georgievski.

What you’ll need:

Olive Oil

250g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 finely chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp each of salt flakes and ground pepper

2 x 400g cans of crushed tomatoes

1 bunch of basil leaves

2 bay leaves

2 balls of buffalo mozzarella, torn

Lasagne pasta sheets (store-bought or you can make your own)

Directions:

Start by making your pasta sheets if you aren’t going with store-bought. Then:

Place the olive oil, beef and pork mince, onion, garlic, salt and pepper in a baking dish that will fit in your air fryer. Stir well then place in the air fryer and cook for 3 minutes at 175 degrees C. Add the tomatoes, small handful of basil leaves and the bay leaves and cook in the air fryer for a further 3 minutes. Empty the sauce into a bowl and prepare to assemble. Drizzle your baking tray with olive oil and add a layer of the lasagne sheets. Spoon on enough sauce to cover the pasta. Top with some mozzarella, 1 tablespoon of parmesan and a few basil leaves. Repeat until you run out of pasta sheets or you reach the top of your baking dish. Finish with a layer of cheese. Cover with foil and cook on 180 degrees C for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for another 3 minutes. Top with basil leaves and salt and pepper.

Voila! Easy air-fried lasagne your nonna would be proud of.

If you’re not up for cooking a lasagne at home, Fratelli Fresh is slinging $10 lasagne at some of its restaurants in honour of National Lasagne Day. Check it out.