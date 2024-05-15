Click Frenzy Mayhem is Spreading Good Vibes with These Sex Toy Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Mayhem is finally here, and it wouldn’t be a sale event without sex toys. The sales will last until 12pm on Friday, May 17, so you’ll want to get in quick.

With all the best brands, like Lelo, Wild Secrets, Satisfyer and more, you’ll have more toys than you’ll know what to do with, which sounds like a good time to us.

Whether you’re playing solo or with a partner, here are some of our favourite sex toys on sale during Click Frenzy Mayhem.

The best Click Frenzy Mayhem sex toy sales in Australia

Empress 2

Empress 2 was $220, now $120

This sucking clitoral stimulator uses Vush’s vacuum technology to get you off with eight different patterns and five different intensity levels. It’s also super cute and easy to hold thanks to the hand grooves.

Pipedream Pump With Tongue & Vibrating G Spot Handle

This three-in-one pump, clitoral and G spot vibrator will have you seeing stars, and for 40 per cent off, it’s a bargain.

Wild Secrets Evoke 3.5″ Vibrating Stroker

For the men and people with penises, this Wild Secrets vibrating stroker is sure to hit the spot.

Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe

Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe was $229.99, now $199.99

Caress your clit between two soft bunny ears as they tease you to climax with 15 vibration modes and six levels of intensity. The ears on this twin vibe are also flexible so you can press them together for a sensation you’ll never want to forget.

Wild Secrets Glow 13.8″ Deluxe Vibrating Wand Massager

Wild Secrets Glow 13.8″ Deluxe Vibrating Wand Massager was $159.99, now $95.99

If a traditional wand vibrator is more your style, this one from Wild Secrets is made of silicone and has 20 vibration patterns and eight speeds, so you’ll never get bored of the pulsating sensations put on by this bad boy.

Adam and Eve 3″ Ravishing Rose Air-Pulse Clitoral Pleaser

Adam and Eve 3″ Ravishing Rose Air-Pulse Clitoral Pleaser was $124.99, now $89.99

A kiss from a rose is more than a song, it’s an orgasmic sensation, thanks to this air-pulse clitoral pleaser. It has 10 different pulsating air functions to help you bloom with pleasure.

Hugo Remote-Controlled Prostate Massager

LELO Hugo 2 App Controlled Prostate Massager was $269.99, now $254.99

Hugo is a sex toy for people with prostates. It comes with a remote-control for hands-free solo or couple play and features two vibrating motors (one in the base and one in the tip), for tingling sensations from all angles.

Lelo No Pain All Gain Bundle

Lelo Spotlight Bundle was $556, now $339

If you’re having trouble deciding what to buy during the Click Frenzy sex toy sales, a bundle is the perfect thing to satisfy you. This sale bundle comes with the Lelo Sila, Gigi 2, Flickering Touch Massage Candle, and Personal Moisturiser.

Lelo Tor 3

Lelo Tor 3 was $219, now $164.25

The Lelo Tor 3 is a smart cock ring that shines during couples play. It has eight different vibration settings and the app connectivity means you can control the device from your phone via Bluetooth. This sale on the Lelo Tor 3 vibrator is sure to make everyone happy.

Svakom Ella Neo App Controlled 8.4″ Interactive Bullet Vibrator

Svakom Ella Neo App Controlled 8.4″ Interactive Bullet Vibrator was $149.99, now $120.99

Just pop this g-spot vibrator in and let it do all the work from the inside out.

Lelo Dot Cruise

Lelo Dot Cruise was $289, now $202.30

Ignite a flame in the bedroom with this clitoral vibrator that simulates a flickering tongue. The candle flame shape is easy to hold and curves with your body for a hot finish.

Lelo Enigma

Lelo Enigma was $279, now $195.30

Made from extra-soft silicone with gorgeous metallic plastic accents, Enigma feels as incredible as it looks. Lelo’s Enigma uses sonic wave technology to stimulate your clitoris, while the flexible shaft targets your G-spot with its bulbous tip.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Pro 2 was $99.99, now $69.99

The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses innovative air pulse technology to create oral-like sucking and massaging sensations that will send you to orgasm heaven.

It was designed with an easy-to-hold curved handle with a soft silicone opening at the top that encircles your clitoris.

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise was $219, now $175.20

Lelo’s Sona 2 uses sonic waves and pulses, rather than conventional vibrations, to stimulate the whole clitoris, resulting in a truly breathtaking experience.

It features 12 different settings to explore via the simple controls and can be used in the bath, shower or hot tub, thanks to its waterproof silicone design.

