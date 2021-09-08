The Best Mobile and NBN Bundle Deals in Australia

In most cases, you’d hope loyalty would be rewarded. Unfortunately, this is far from the norm in the telco world. There aren’t many providers that will give you a bonus or discount for getting both your NBN and mobile plan through them, even though most offer both. As such, we’re going to look at the select few that actually let you bundle your NBN and mobile and give you an extra little something in return.

Vodafone mobile and NBN bundles

All Vodafone postpaid mobile customers can save $15 per month on any Vodafone NBN plan.

Here’s Vodafone’s current range of SIM-only mobile plans:

And here is Vodafone’s current range of NBN plans:

Vodafone NBN plans are definitely a tad pricier than most, but the $15 month discount drastically flips the equation. $65 per month for an NBN 50 plan or $80 per month for NBN 100 is about as cheap as you can get without factoring in timed promotions. If you’re already Vodafone mobile customer, getting Vodafone NBN to go with it is a bit of a no brainer for most.

Vodafone NBN plans are available with an optional modem that facilitates 4G backup in case your NBN carks it. Just be aware that you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 for each month left in your two-year term.

SpinTel mobile and NBN bundles

SpinTel NBN customers can pick from one of two mobile plans exclusively available to its internet customers when signing up. You can nab a 4GB SIM-only plan for just $9.95 per month, or alternatively, get 20GB for $19.95 per month. SpinTel’s mobile plans are powered by Optus.

Here’s SpinTel’s current range of NBN plans:

SpinTel NBN plans are one of the most affordable options on the market right now. Even when your initial six-month discount expires, SpinTel NBN plans tend to be at least $5 per month cheaper than the competition.

TPG mobile and NBN bundles

TPG NBN customers are able to save on TPG mobile plans. Discounts as large as $10 per month are available on almost all of its mobile plans, excluding its entry-level $20 per month plan.

Here are TPG’s mobile plans:

And here are TPG’s NBN plans:

When you factor in the discounts, TPG’s mobile plans are $20 per month for 25GB, $25 per month for 45GB, or $30 per month for 60GB. All three represent solid value. The discount will apply for as long as you’re subscribed to TPG for both your internet and mobile.

All TPG mobile plans are prepaid, but have a month-long expiry rather than 28 days. The plans themselves are quite barebone, but you can add international calls to 37 countries for an extra $5 per month. TPG mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

iiNet mobile and NBN bundles

If you’re an iiNet NBN customer, you can score a whole lot of extra data on an iiNet mobile plan. Specifically, if you sign-up to the telco’s 40GB plan, you’ll get 120GB of data instead. This will set you back $15 per month for your first six months and $29.99 per month thereafter.

Here’s the mobile plan in question:

And here’s iiNet’s NBN plan range:

iiNet’s mobile plans are powered by Vodafone.

MATE mobile and NBN bundles

If you bundle a MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan, you’ll save $10 per month off your total monthly bill.

MATE’s mobile plans are as follows:

And these are MATE’s NBN plans:

MATE NBN plans are some of the cheapest around when you exclude promotional discounts, but have lower typical evening speeds than most providers. For example, MATE only reports 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans during busy hours, while most providers now report over 90Mbps.

MATE’s SIM-only mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month. If you opt for a plan worth $25 per month or more, you’ll also score a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.