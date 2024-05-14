Big W Gaming Sale: Our Top Picks

Big W has a rotating roster of gaming deals, and as the resident cheapskate, you know I’m a fiend for a special or sale. This week, Big W is once again bringing the goods with prices slashed on a range of gaming peripherals, accessories, and hit titles.
As is the case with many of the Big W gaming deals, these bargain finds are available only while stocks last, for a limited time only. Plenty of the products are available in your local store if you’re keen to cop a treat at a good price right away, but there’s some solid discounts on Big W Market (online only) items too – sadly, no Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go sales this time around.
Wading through Big W’s catalogue looking for that perfect special can be a task and a half, so we’ve taken the liberty of finding the best deals available right now for your viewing pleasure. Let’s get into it.
Big W Gaming Deals
Big W Gaming Accessories & Peripherals Deals
- Backbone One – PlayStation Edition Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
- $119 (Save $60)
- Backbone One – Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
- $119 (Save $60)
- X Rocker Animal Crossing Village Edition Video Rocker
- $117.95 (Save $50)
- Moza Racing R5 Racing Bundle
- $866.95 (Save $170)
- Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Boeing Military Edition Cockpit
- $1147.95 (Save $100)
Big W Game Deals
- Starfield (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Skull and Bones (PS5)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Redfall (Xbox Series X)
- $25 (Save $84)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Code (Nintendo Switch)
- $24 (Save $5)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4)
- $29 (Save $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
As always, we’re on the lookout for gaming deals that’ll save you a buck or two on whatever gaming goodies you’re after. Big W’s specials change almost weekly, so get in quick if any of this catches your eye.
Image: Big W / Nintendo
