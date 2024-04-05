At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Optus is offering a double deal on its massive 500GB SIM-only mobile plan, combining discounts for both the plan and its SubHub streaming platform.

SubHub lets you bundle multiple subscriptions from other brands into a single bill and receive discounts of 10 per cent if you sign up for three or more eligible services through the platform, or 5 per cent if you only sign up to two. With this deal, Optus is sweetening the pot and including an extra $10 off your SubHub bill per month for six months. The platform is only available to Optus Internet and postpaid mobile customers.

There are currently 20 services you can add to SubHub. Some of the more notable ones include: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Binge, YouTube Premium, and Microsoft 365.

New and existing customers who sign up for Optus’ 500GB SIM-only plan before August 4 won’t only receive the SubHub deal, but will also save $20 per month on the mobile plan for 12 months.

That’s 500GB of mobile data for $69 per month for a year, after which it reverts to the standard pricing, which is currently $89 per month.

In total, this deal works out to a maximum of $300 off – $60 for SubHub and $240 for the mobile plan. Plus whatever you save from SubHub’s standard discounts.

It’s also worth noting that you’re not locked into a contract and can leave as soon as you feel you’re not getting value for money—you don’t have to wait until you’ve finished the SIM part of the deal.

While Optus’ mobile plans are normally more expensive than other providers on the Optus network, there isn’t much competition when it comes to plans with this much data. Let’s look at how it compares to the rest.

Here’s Optus’ 500GB plan:

Here are some other SIM-only plans, starting at $69:

And here some SIM-only plans with at least 300GB data:

Note the Unlimited mobile plan from felix does have unlimited data, but with a constant speed cap of 20Mbps.

Whether SubHub will end up being better for your pocket in the long run depends on which and how many services you end up bundling. The more monthly subscriptions you have, the more you stand to save.

If you like big mobile data and have an entourage of monthly streaming bills, now’s a good time to give SubHub a go.

