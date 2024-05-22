At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to mobile plans that offer a heap of data, we’re pretty spoilt for choice. But what’s the point of paying for a data-heavy plan if you barely scratch the surface of your monthly cap? According to the ACCC’s latest Internet Activity Report, the average Australian uses 7.5GB of data per month on a prepaid mobile plan or 15.9GB per month on a postpaid one.

If you never come close to capping your monthly data allowance, then it might be high time you make the change to something smaller. There’s no point in spending that extra money for something you don’t fully use, and Moose Mobile might have the solution you’re looking for – and you can snag one with a deal right now.

Let’s take a closer look at Moose Mobile’s discounted plans and how they compare them with what other providers are offering.

What do Moose Mobile’s deals look like?

Moose’s introductory discounts last for the first eight months of your plan, instead of the standard six months offered by most other mobile providers. Depending on which Moose Mobile plan you use, you can save between $3 to $13 per month – which means the total savings are between $24 to $104.

Moose’s plan with the largest discount also happens to be the best deal of the bunch. You can pick up the provider’s 25GB plan for $11.80 per month during this discount period, and then pay $24.80 per month after that. That’s a solid data allowance for the amount you’re paying, both during the discount period and at full price.

It’s a good option if you don’t need a data-heavy plan, and don’t want to pay for excess data you won’t use. If you need some more down the track, Moose will let you store up to 200GB of unused data.

Moose is powered by the Optus 5G Plus Network and has download speeds capped at 100Mbps. Since Moose is an MVNO it only offers SIM plans, so you’ll also need to bring your own phone.

Mobile plans under $20 per month

If you’re after a mobile plan that’s under $20 per month, your cheapest option is TPG. The provider is running a half-off deal across all of its mobile plans, which means you can pick up its 12GB plan for only $10 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, before jumping up to $20 per month after that.

This half-off deal also extends to TPG’s 45GB plan, which is now priced at $15 per month during the introductory period. However, its price will increase to $30 per month after the first six months pass, so if you want your monthly bill to always be under $20 then you’ll need to swap from it before the deal period ends.

As mentioned before, thanks to this discount, Moose Mobile’s 25GB plan offers the best value deal here – 25GB for $11.80 per month is a steal.

While Moose Mobile’s 15GB plan has the provider’s smallest discount, it has the biggest data allowance for a full-price plan under $20. Plus, this Moose Mobile plan is the cheapest way to access a 5G network.

If you want to avoid a monthly data cap entirely, Felix is offering an unlimited mobile plan for $20 per month. This price will last for the first three months of your connection, before increasing to $40 per month after that. Felix is powered by the Vodafone 4G mobile network and while it has an unlimited data allowance, your download speeds will be capped at 20Mbs.

Mobile plans with at least 50GB of data

While we’ve discussed picking up mobile plans with smaller allowances so you aren’t paying for data you aren’t using, we also understand that some people need a lot of data. So let’s look at the best mobile deals for plans with at least 50GB of data.

Again, we see TPG taking out the cheapest spot. Its 60GB plan is available for $20 per month for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $40 per month after that.

There’s also Southern Phone’s 80GB plan, which is available for $24 per month for the first six months. After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $34 per month, which isn’t too bad, and you’ll also have access to Optus’ 5G mobile network.

If you want at least 100GB of data, you have two options. First up is Moose Mobile, which is offering a plan with this data allowance for $24.80 per month. This price will last for the first eight months you’re with the provider before increasing to $36.80 per month after that.

Your other option is Circles.Life, which is offering a 100GB plan for $25 per month. While this is a hair more expensive than what Moose is offering, what makes this Circles.Life plan worthwhile is that this deal lasts for the first 12 months of your connection. After your first year on this plan, the price will increase to $40 per month and the data cap will roll back to 50GB.

Image: Paramount/Moose Mobile