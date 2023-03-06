Kogan Mobile Is Currently Offering a 2-For-1 Deal on Its 365-Day Prepaid Plan

If you’re looking to streamline your monthly bills, then a 365-day prepaid plan is well worth considering. These plans give you the option of paying off your mobile plan with a single, annual payment, so you won’t have to worry about your monthly phone bill clashing with your weekly grocery shop. As part of its Switch Week promotion, Kogan is currently running a buy one, get one free offer for its 300GB and 500GB prepaid 365-day mobile plans.

The 300GB plan will set you back an annual $270, while the 500GB plan is $300. These plans last for 365 days from when they’re activated and their cost shakes out to be roughly $22.19 and $24.66 per 30 days, respectively.

This two-for-one deal is a great option if you want to sort out mobile plans for you and someone else, be it a friend, housemate or family member. If you evenly split the cost with whoever is getting the second SIM, then you’ll be able to bring the cost of these plans down to roughly $11 and $12.50 per 30 days (or, $135 or $150 for the full payment).

If you’re worried about accidentally blowing through your data well before the annual cap resets, you can choose to have your data given out at a more manageable 25GB or 40GB every 30 days (depending on which plan you take). Both of these plans include unlimited standard calls and texts in Australia.

This offer is available until Monday, 13 March, and Kogan will provide you with either a SIM card or an eSIM. Kogan Mobile is powered by the Vodafone 3G and 4G networks, and the provider doesn’t offer handset bundles. So you’ll need to have a phone on hand when you sign up for these plans.

On top of this SIM deal, Kogan is offering a few other deals across its Essentials line during Switch Week. These include 15% off its travel insurance policies, two months of free pet insurance and a $50 Kogan credit if you swap to Kogan Energy.

You can check out these prepaid mobile plan deals and the other Kogan Switch Week offers here.