Here Are the Best and Cheapest Mobile Plans Under $20

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we feel the pinch of the cost of living, one way to save money is to reassess your current mobile plan. While some mobile providers have recently raised the prices of their plans, there are still plenty of cheap options out there if you know where to look. And if you aren’t sure where to look, then don’t worry because we’ve done the hard work for you.

The cost of your mobile plan corresponds with your monthly data allowance, and you might be paying for excess data that you never use. If you are, it might be time to swap to a cheaper plan with a lower data cap and better data-to-dollar value.

If you’re looking to keep your monthly phone bill to a budget under $20 – or even $10 – here are the cheapest mobile plans currently available within those price ranges.

The best and cheapest mobile plans under $10

While you can get a cheap mobile plan for under $10, in most cases, you’ll be dealing with a phone plan that is only priced like this for the first few months of your connection.

If you want the most data possible for under $10, Moose Mobile is running a huge discount for its 25GB plan. Instead of paying $24.80 per month, the cost of this plan has been knocked down to $9.80 per month, for the first seven months of your plan. This is some solid value as far as data is concerned, although it might not be the best option if you want a plan that’s always under $10 – or even under $20. Moose is powered by the Optus 5G mobile network, which means this is also your cheapest option for a 5G connection.

Up next is TPG, which is offering all of its mobile plans with a 50 per cent discount. TPG’s 12GB prepaid plan is currently $10 per month for the first six months, and then $20 per month after that.

The provider iiNet is also running a similar 50 per cent off deal, although with a smaller data cap. You’ll pay $10 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $19.99 per month. Not bad, but compared to TPG, you’ll be getting slightly less data each month, as iiNet has an allowance of 8GB.

Both TPG and iiNet are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

If you don’t want to mess around with a mobile plan that is only $10 or less for a limited time, Dodo has a 2GB plan that’ll set you back a flat rate of $10 per month. That’s not a huge amount of data, but if you’re set on not paying more than $10 per month for your phone plan, that’s the best offer you can currently get. Dodo is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

The best and cheapest mobile plans under $20

TPG‘s half-off deal runs across all of its prepaid mobile plans, which means its 60GB plan will set you back $20 for the first six months, and then $40 per month thereafter. This offer is by far the best bang for your buck as far as data is concerned, although the full price might be out of your budget.

The half-off deal being offered by iiNet is also available here. If you sign up for the provider’s 55GB plan you’ll pay $20 per month over the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $39.99 per month.

Aussie Broadband has a similar half-price discount offer, where you’ll get a 40GB plan for $17.50 per month. This price will last for the first six months you’re with the provider, before being bumped up to $35 per month. Aussie Broadband uses the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

Moose Mobile is currently offering its 15GB plan for $16.80 per month for the first eight months you’re on it. After your first year with Moose, your mobile plan will revert to its normal $19.80 per month pricing.

These plans are all contract-free, so if you are keen on sticking with a budget of $20 or less, you’re able to leave them for another provider with no strings attached. If you’re after a cheap phone plan and you don’t want to deal with shifting price points, Dodo has a 15GB plan that’s a fixed rate of $20 per month.

There’s also Catch, which does a 10GB plan for $17 per 30-day renewal. As an introductory offer, you can currently save $10 off your first month on this plan. Kogan also has a 10GB plan at a fixed rate of $15 per month.

Image: Netflix/iStock