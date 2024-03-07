Aussie Broadband Has Dropped New ‘Better Value’ SIM-Only Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie Broadband has just given its roster of SIM-only mobile plans an overhaul, but how do these refreshed plans rate against their predecessors and the competition from Optus, Vodafone, Telstra and all the rest?

To start with, check out the widget below for a roundup of Aussie Broadband’s mobile plan roster as it exists today.

The first cab off the rank here is the Saver 4G SIM plan.

Priced at $25 per month, this one includes unlimited calls and texts, 15GB of data and 4G coverage powered by the Optus network. Before this most recent refresh, Aussie Broadband used to offer a $15 per month plan that came with 3GB of data and a $20 per month one that came with 10GB instead. Even if it is more expensive, this replacement is an obvious upgrade on a dollar-to-data basis.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how the Aussie Broadband Saver 4G SIM plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans around the same price.



Next up, there’s the Value 4G SIM Only plan. This one is priced at $35 per month and includes unlimited calls and texts, 40GB of data and 4G coverage via Optus. The previous Aussie Saver plan only offered 30GB of data each month for the same price while the Aussie Max Value plan would have cost you $5 more, so again Aussie’s overhaul leaves customers better off overall.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how the Aussie Broadband Value 4G plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans at around the same price.

The trend seen above continues with the Aussie 4G Essential Plan. This no-contract mobile plan is priced at $55 per month and comes with unlimited calls and texts, $300 international call credit, 100GB of data and 4G coverage. It’s also a solid step up on what Aussie Broadband’s old Data Wise plan offered both in terms of gigabytes per month and international calls.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to other SIM-only mobile plans at around the same price.

When it comes to 5G mobile plans, Aussie Broadband has chosen to trim its line of high-speed plans down from three to two. While the new roster is slighter in size, the plans themselves are also a lot more generous as a result.

The new 5G Premium SIM-only plan weighs in at $60 per month but comes with 40GB more each month than the previous Tech First plan and four times as many gigabytes as the now-retired Fast Track plan did. It also includes unlimited calls and texts plus $200 of international call credit.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how this one compares to other SIM-only mobile plans at around the same price.

Last but not least, there’s the Elite 5G SIM-only plan. Aside from being $5 cheaper, this mobile plan is more-or-less the same as the now-retired Future Now plan. It includes 220GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, $500 of international call credit plus 5G coverage powered by the Optus network.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how Aussie Broadband’s most expensive mobile plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans at around the same price.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

