Here Are the Cheapest Deals on iPhone 12 Mini Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you like your smartphones to be tiny? Do you enjoy feeling like a giant every time you need to take a call? If you’re looking to pick up an iPhone 12 Mini for the cheapest price possible, we’ve collected the best mobile plans currently available for the pint-sized handset.

The iPhone 12 Mini was released late last year as the smaller-sized version of the newly released iPhone 12. Despite the obvious size difference the Mini mostly has the same specs as the standard iPhone 12.

Both smartphones share an A14 Bionic chip and come with rear-mounted 12MP cameras: Ultra-Wide and Wide. The major difference between the two phones is that the Mini’s Super Retina XDR display is only 5.4-inches and its internal battery size is 2,227 mAh.

The outright retail price for an iPhone 12 Mini starts at $1,199, with a minimum storage capacity of 64GB. However, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus are currently offering discounts for this smartphone.

To help you grab the best deal possible, we’ve compared the discounted plans currently being offered by these telcos.

Where can you get the cheapest plan from?

So how do the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) plans for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus compare to one another?

Telstra is offering a discount of $250, with an additional $300 credit if you trade in an eligible phone. With Telstra’s cheapest mobile plan, the $55 Small plan, you’d be paying $94.53/month with a mobile data allowance of 40GB.

The largest discount on the iPhone 12 Mini belongs to Vodafone, which will knock $300 of its cost. With Vodafone’s cheapest mobile plan, the $40 Lite plan, the monthly cost for the Mini would be $77.45, with a mobile data allowance of 40GB.

Compared to Telstra and Vodafone, Optus’ discount isn’t very impressive. You’ll only save $100.08 when you stay connected to an Optus mobile plan for 24-months. When paired with Optus’ $45 mobile plan, your monthly bill would be $90.78/month with 20GB of mobile data.

However, if you’d prefer the standard version of the phone, Optus is also offering a discount of $350 for the iPhone 12.

Of these three major telcos, Vodafone is currently offering the iPhone 12 Mini plans with the best value.

You can compare the mobile plans for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus below.