The Best NBN and Mobile Plan Deals From Optus’ EOFY Sale

The end of financial year is good for one thing and one thing only: deals. It’s the perfect time to get a new laptop, upgrade your smartphone or try a new provider. One of the major players this season is Optus with its EOFY sale on its NBN and mobile plans, so you can start saving a few bucks.

To help you make sense of Optus’ EOFY deals, we’ve spelled them all out for you below.

Optus EOFY deals on NBN plans

Optus is currently doing a deal on its NBN plans that will help you save a minimum of $10 per month for the first six months.

Out of the deals listed above, our pick is the NBN 250 plan, which usually retails for $109 per month, but will only cost you $89 for an initial six month period. That’s a savings of $120 in total over this time frame, and happens to make Optus one of the cheapest NBN 250 plan in its tier. Not to mention one of the fastest with 240Mbps.

Regardless of which plan you choose, it does mean that your rate will return to its previous retail price at the end of the introductory period, but saving at least $60 off six months’ worth of NBN isn’t bad at all. Keep in mind that this deal is only available until June 30.

One last thing before we move on – Optus will force you to pay out the remaining cost of the modem ($252) if you cancel within 36 months of accepting this deal. Ultimately, that works out to be $7 per remaining month, so think carefully before you commit.

Optus EOFY deals for mobile plans

If you’re looking for a new prepaid plan to switch to, Optus has got you covered. The great thing about Optus’ mobile offers, is that you’ll be granted either extra data on your first three recharges, an introductory discount or, if you’re lucky, both.

For starters, its 40GB plan is currently on sale for $15 (down from its usual $40). However, this deal will end tomorrow on June 14, so you’ll have to think quick if you want to nab this savings. We should also note that it’s only going to cost $15 upfront for the first 28 days of your plan, before it reverts back to its usual $40 per recharge.

The next best deal from Optus’ EOFY sale on mobile plans is its Plus Promo plan. By making the switch, you’ll receive a huge data allowance of 500GB for $69 per month for the first 12 months of being connected. Afterwards, it’ll revert back to $89 per month, but hey, that’s a massive $240 you’ll save in a year on your monthly phone bill.

However, this deal will be gone by the end of the month on June 30.

Lastly, Optus also has a bunch of savings on its Samsung Galaxy S23 plans, where you can get $300 off your device repayment, as well as a bonus Galaxy Watch5 as a nice perk. Going with this plan does mean there can’t be any jumping from telco to telco since you’ll need to stay connected for either a 24- or 36-month period.

Check out Optus’ Samsung S23 range plans below:

Optus EOFY deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

Samsung Galaxy S23+ plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans

