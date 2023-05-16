A List of Meat Cooking Hacks You Need to Know About

Despite an uptick in vegetarian and vegan diets, meat is still a large part of daily life for many folks. It’s a versatile food group with lots of different ways to fry, roast, bake or serve different cuts of meat. It can also be pretty difficult to cook meat perfectly if you don’t know what you’re doing, so we thought we’d help with that and gather some of Lifehacker Australia’s best meat cooking hacks.
The best ways to prepare and cook your meat
Prepare your meat
There are many different ways to prepare your raw meat before you roast, bake or fry it. Here are some hacks you might not have thought of:
- Soak your mince meat in cream
- Add baking soda to your mince
- Why marbling is important
- How to quickly defrost your steak
- How to prepare and cook a lobster
Marinades and sauces
Of course, a good marinade or sauce can dramatically alter the outcome of your meat dish. Here are some tips for top sauces and marinades to try:
- BBQ marinade recipe
- Two ingredient marinade
- Simple marinade recipes
- Marinade for chicken breasts
- Simple spice rub recipes
Roasting meat
There’s an art form to roasting meat perfectly. Here are some of Lifehacker’s guides to making ribs, chicken and pork in the oven.
- How to cook ribs in the oven
- How to roast a whole chicken
- Kimchi roast pork recipe
- Beginners pork tenderloin
- How to make perfect pork crackling
- Corned beef recipe
Barbecuing
Perhaps the barbecue is your weapon of choice for cooking meat? If so you’ll want to try these hacks and recipes.
- How to find the best spot for cooking on a BBQ
- A guide to barbecuing short ribs
- Beef burger hacks
- Our ultimate burger guide
- Beef Brisket guide
- Henry Cavill’s beef brisket recipe
Frying
Frying is another quick and easy way to cook meat, particularly steak. Here we’ve collated the art of frying a steak and some recipes from the pros over at Masterchef Australia.
- How to cook a perfect steak
- How to cook ten different cuts of steak
- How to cook 60 different cuts of meat
- Masterchef at Home: Fried chicken recipe
- Masterchef at Home: Vietnamese shaking beef
- How to air fry frozen steak
Slow cooking meat
Slow cookers are an essential appliance for many a household. They make slow roasting a piece of meat infinitely easier, resulting in perfect pulled pork, beef, or stew. Here are some of our best tips if you’re leaning into slow cooker life:
- 3 Foods you should cook in a slow cooker and 11 things you shouldn’t
- The best slow cookers to buy in Australia
- What to cook in your sous vide
If you can’t see your favourite type of meat covered in the cooking hacks or recipes above, rest assured we probably have a guide for it somewhere on the site if you look hard enough. Alternatively, let us know some of your top questions and queries about cooking meat and we’ll do our best to find the answers for you!
