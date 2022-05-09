MasterChef at Home: How to Make Fried Chicken That Packs a Punch

On Sunday, May 8, MasterChef favourite John Carasig was sadly eliminated from the 2022 cooking competition. After taking on an elimination challenge that asked contestants to whip something up that heroes eggs, it was announced that Carasig’s lemon tart recipe didn’t deliver and he had to pack up his MasterChef apron.

On departing the MasterChef, however, Carasig shared his favourite quick and easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia for ‘MasterChef at Home’ – here, he gave his take on fried chicken.

The recipe, according to Carasig, is one that “uses a simple but tasty marinade that adds a punch of flavour” to the fried chicken recipe.

He shared over email that “this recipe calls for chicken ribs, but you can substitute it with chicken wings, legs, or thighs. These pieces will take a little longer to marinate. The marinade is simple but [has] loads of flavour. You can also use this marinade on porterhouse steak sliced thinly or sliced pork shoulder/neck, placed in skewers and cooked over fire”.

“This is my go-to fried chicken marinade. The fish sauce adds a beautiful umami flavour and the lemon juice adds enough acidity to cut through the salty fish sauce. …[it] allows the chicken meat to retain its juices while frying and [the] potency of the marinade cuts down the marinating time, without the need to marinate overnight.”

Here’s his guide to this MasterChef at Home fried chicken recipe.

MasterChef at Home: John Carasig’s fried chicken recipe

Cooking time: 30 mins

What you’ll need for this fried chicken recipe: 500g Chicken Ribs (skin on) Chicken marinade 4tbsp fish sauce

Juice of half lemon

Pinch of salt

1/8 cup of plain flour Flour coating 1⁄2 cup rice flour

1⁄2 cup corn flour

Pinch of salt

1tsp ground white pepper or chilli powder

Peanut oil for frying Directions for this fried chicken recipe: