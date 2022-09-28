Allow Colin Fassnidge to Show You How to Cook the Perfect Pork Crackling

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to master the art of achieving the perfect pork crackling, we’ve got the guide for you. Colin Fassnidge has taken to TikTok and Instagram to share how he (famously a meat guy) approaches cooking a rack of pork with crackling.

Ahead of the final few months of the year, this guide is a pretty perfect resource for those hoping to impress during festive group dinners. So, grab a pen and paper, your education on pork crackling awaits.

How to cook the perfect pork crackling

We’ve pulled the below from Colin Fassnidge’s video guide to making a rack of pork with crackling. You can find the full video to follow along at home below.

What you’ll need to make pork with crackling:

Pork cutlet rack

Oil

Garlic

Thyme

Sage

Salt

Potatoes (optional)

Onions (optional)

Directions for making pork with crackling:

In his video, Colin Fassnidge shares that the entire process starts a few days before you start cooking. Take a pork cutlet rack, and pop some garlic thyme, sag and olive oil on the bottom. Rub the top of the pork (skin side) with salt and leave it for a few days. Get a pan on the stove and heat up some oil. Put the pork, skin down, in the oil to get the crackling going. Colin leaves it cooking for 5 minutes on the skin. Then turn it over, and baste the pork around the sides. Next, take your pork, pop it in an oven tray with a rack, and toss some potatoes and onions underneath. Cook your pork and veggies in the oven for 40 minutes. There you have it, perfect pork.

