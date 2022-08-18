This Beef Brisket Burger Recipe Is, Frankly, Sexy

There are few things we love more than a quality burger over here at Lifehacker Australia. But a brisket burger? The idea alone causes our mouths to start salivating. If you want to learn how to make this drool-inducing dish at home for yourselves, you’ve obviously come to the right place because Sarah Glover, Traeger Grills Australia Ambassador and author of WILD: Adventure Cookbook, has shared a nifty little recipe for homemade smoky brisket burger.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to give it a try.

Smoky brisket burger recipe

Serves 6

What you’ll need:

Ingredients

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/3 cup honey

1 kg rolled beef brisket

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons Traeger Sweet & Heat Sauce (extra for serving)

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 burger buns of your choice

burger toppings of your choice

pickles, to serve

Cheese sauce

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 tablespoon plain (all-purpose) flour

1 cup milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup grated gruyere

Equipment

Traeger Grill

Cherry wood pellets

Camp oven

Directions:

Combine the paprika, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, dark brown sugar and honey in a small bowl. Spread the mixture over the brisket, then place the brisket on a tray. Add the Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Traeger Sweet & Heat Sauce and vegetable oil and massage the ingredients into the brisket. Cover and set aside in the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 3 hours and up to overnight. Allow the brisket to come to room temperature. Set up your Traeger Grill for smoking with cherry wood pellets and preheat the grill to 80°C. Place the brisket on the grill and smoke for 3–4 hours, until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 71°C. Remove the brisket from the grill and wrap it in foil. Increase the temperature of the barbecue grill to 120°C and place the temperature probe back inside the brisket. Return the brisket to the grill, still wrapped in foil, and continue to cook for 3–4 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 94°C. Remove the brisket from the grill and rest in the foil for at least 30 minutes. While the meat is resting, prepare the cheese sauce. Melt the butter in a camp oven, then whisk in the flour until a paste forms. Add the milk, a little at a time and whisking constantly, until you have a thickened, lump-free creamy sauce. Season with salt and pepper and whisk in the cheese until melted. Remove the pan from the heat. To serve, cut the burger buns in half and toast, cut-side down, on the grill until warmed through. Slice the brisket, then divide among the buns and spoon over the cheese sauce. Add your favourite toppings and serve with pickles and Traeger Sweet & Heat Sauce on the side.

