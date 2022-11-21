Let’s Make Henry Cavill’s Beef Brisket

It’s no secret that Henry Cavill is a man of many talents. He slays beasts in The Witcher, he nerds out on Warhammer, but his latest role is definitely the meatiest – chef! Thanks to a recent social media post, we now know Henry Cavill cooks a damn good-looking beef brisket and would like to thank him for his service.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram displaying the results of his efforts, and it’s definitely drool-worthy.

Tag yourselves; I am the very interested dog in the background.

Adding to his nature as an all-around stand-up guy, Henry even gave us some tips for cooking said brisket in his post, so we can all replicate this delightful meal at home.

Henry Cavill’s tips for cooking beef brisket

Here’s how to cook a beef brisket Henry Cavill-style.

Let’s start with the ingredients and tools. Henry used a brisket from Snake River Farms, which is a premium wagyu beef supplier from the U.S. He also used a seasoning from Hardcore Carnivore, which you can find at local barbeque stores.

His BBQ of choice is a Yoder YS640 pellet smoker that uses Hickory and Mesquite pellets. He mentioned in his post he is not affiliated with any of these products; he’s just giving them credit!

Now let’s get the instructions from Henry Cavill himself:

Pulled the brisket (Snake River Farms) from defrosting in the fridge. Trimmed the brisket with a frustratingly dull (and small) knife, and seasoned it with a black rub called “Hardcore Carnivore, Black, Beef Seasoning.” I then put it back in the fridge for 48 hours. Smoked the brisket with a pellet smoker (Yoder ys640) using Hickory and Mesquite pellets 50/50. Cooking started on Friday evening at 225F (110°C) for a few hours, and I soon realised that it was cooking waaay too quickly, so I dropped the temp down to 180 (80°C) overnight. In the AM I got up and readjusted the smoker to 225F (110°C) until the brisket temps hit the “stall” at 165-170F (70-75°C) (depending on which temp probe I was reading!) I then wrapped it in butcher paper and turned the temp up to 250F (120°C) on the smoker until the brisket was done at 205F (95°C) (which also happened fairly quickly). Total cook time 17 hours 30mins. I let it rest in the cooler for an hour and a half wrapped in an old towel. Then sliced and served….had to resist squeezing the brisket. I’ve seen enough redditors get crucified for that…..didn’t want to meet my end after my first brisket! I assure you though, it was juicy as fcark!

Based on that video, I believe you, Henry.

Now go forth and see if you can cook a beef brisket to rival that of the Witcher himself.