Level Up Your Life

You Can Currently Nab a 5G Internet Plan For Half off but Not for Long

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 37 seconds ago: November 30, 2022 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:5g home internet
5g internetdealsiinettpgxpost
You Can Currently Nab a 5G Internet Plan For Half off but Not for Long
Image: Disney
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve reached the limits of your patience when it comes to the NBN, a 5G home internet connection could be a great alternative. If you’re looking to make the jump, both TPG and iiNet are currently running discounted 5G internet plan offers that are hard to refuse.

If you sign up for one of TPG or iiNet’s 5G home internet plans, you can save half off for the first six months of your connection. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the promo code HALFPRICE5G when checking out.

On top of this, you’ll also get the first month of your connection for free (the six months discount will kick in from the second month of your connection).

So what do these 5G plans look like? Both providers are offering two plans – one capped at maximum speeds of 50Mbps and the other capped at 100Mbps – with unlimited data allowances. While these speeds are capped, you may experience a slightly slower connection during peak hours.

For the 50Mbps tier, both TPG and iiNet’s 5G home internet plans will set you back $29.99 per month, and then $59.99 per month thereafter. With the 100Mbps tier, TPG’s plan is $32.50 per month (down from $64.99) while iiNet’s plan is $34.99 per month (down from $69.99).

Both of these 5G internet plans are contract-free, so if you aren’t happy with them or want to swap to another provider once the discount period ends, you’re free to leave them whenever you want.

These discounted plans offers were part of TPG and iiNet’s Black Friday sales and are only available until 2 December, so time is of the essence.

It’s also worth noting that 5G isn’t available everywhere yet, so be sure to check you’re in a coverage zone before grabbing any of these plans.

You can check out TPG and iiNet’s 5G home internet plans in the table below.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.