You Can Currently Nab a 5G Internet Plan For Half off but Not for Long

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve reached the limits of your patience when it comes to the NBN, a 5G home internet connection could be a great alternative. If you’re looking to make the jump, both TPG and iiNet are currently running discounted 5G internet plan offers that are hard to refuse.

If you sign up for one of TPG or iiNet’s 5G home internet plans, you can save half off for the first six months of your connection. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the promo code HALFPRICE5G when checking out.

On top of this, you’ll also get the first month of your connection for free (the six months discount will kick in from the second month of your connection).

So what do these 5G plans look like? Both providers are offering two plans – one capped at maximum speeds of 50Mbps and the other capped at 100Mbps – with unlimited data allowances. While these speeds are capped, you may experience a slightly slower connection during peak hours.

For the 50Mbps tier, both TPG and iiNet’s 5G home internet plans will set you back $29.99 per month, and then $59.99 per month thereafter. With the 100Mbps tier, TPG’s plan is $32.50 per month (down from $64.99) while iiNet’s plan is $34.99 per month (down from $69.99).

Both of these 5G internet plans are contract-free, so if you aren’t happy with them or want to swap to another provider once the discount period ends, you’re free to leave them whenever you want.

These discounted plans offers were part of TPG and iiNet’s Black Friday sales and are only available until 2 December, so time is of the essence.

It’s also worth noting that 5G isn’t available everywhere yet, so be sure to check you’re in a coverage zone before grabbing any of these plans.

You can check out TPG and iiNet’s 5G home internet plans in the table below.