Get 5G Home Internet for Under $50 per Month With TPG and iiNet

If you’re curious about 5G home internet, TPG and iiNet have made it that little bit more affordable. In addition to offering your first month free, you can also save $10 per month for your first six months on all their 5G home internet plans.

We’re not quite sure how these promos stack, but we’d assume your first month is free, and your following five months are discounted, after which you’ll go back to paying full price.

The discount means TPG and iiNet both charge less than $50 per month for their entry-level 5G home internet plans. You’re looking at $49.99 per month on both during the discounted period, and $59.99 per month thereafter.

These plans have speeds capped to 50Mbps, which is similar to NBN 50. If you’re not happy with your service, the plans are contract-free. You just need to return your modem when you leave to avoid paying a hardware fee.

The only real difference between TPG and iINet’s plans is that iiNet lets you bundle in Fetch TV, while TPG doesn’t.

Here are the plans in question:

To get this deal, use the promo code 10OFF5G.

TPG Group providers are the only telcos to offer 5G plans with 50Mbps speeds right now, so these plans are your cheapest options for this type of service.

If you’re looking for something faster, the same promo code – 10OFF5G – also works on the pair’s 5G home internet plans with 100Mbps speeds.

Once again, you’ll get your first month free on both plans. On TPG, you’ll then pay $54.99 for the remaining five months, and $59.99 per month on iiNet. After the discount expires, you’ll pay $64.99 per month on TPG, and $69.99 per month on iiNet.

Here’s how the plans compare to other 100Mbps 5G options:

Vodafone could also be worth considering – especially if you’re already with the provider for your mobile plan. Once again, you’ll get your first month free. You’ll then pay $55 per month for the next five months, and $70 per month thereafter. Existing mobile customers can save a further $5 per month on plan fees.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.