How You Can Stream All The Oscar Winners From 2024 In Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re out of the pop culture loop, you might not know that ‘Film Christmas’, aka the 96th Academy Awards, took place earlier this week. The finest gold statues the film industry possesses were handed out to a variety of film creatives, and now we’re all scrambling to find out where to watch the 2024 Oscar winners on streaming.

We’re here to help with that, providing you with a handy list of exactly where you can watch all the Oscar-winning movies from this year in Australia.

Where to find the 2024 Oscar Films on Streaming

Oppenheimer

Image: Universal Pictures

The big winner from this year’s Oscars was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a biopic about the father of the atom bomb. Oppenheimer walked away with seven Oscars, including: Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.

The newly minted Oscar winner, Oppenheimer, is set to begin streaming on March 22 on Binge.

Some other Oscar nominees streaming on Binge include: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Poor Things

Image: Searchlight

Yorgos Lanthimos’ strange steampunk fantasy film about a young woman who is brought back to life in an unorthodox manner and discovers her purpose free from the prejudices of her times, cleaned up at the Academy Awards this year. Emma Stone scored her second Best Leading Actress Oscar and the film also picked up Best Makeup and Hair, Best Costume and Best Production Design.

Poor Things is available to stream now on Disney+.

Other Oscar nominees streaming on Disney+ include: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Elemental, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Creator, Flamin’ Hot and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Holdovers

Image: Universal

The cosy Christmas movie The Holdovers, which follows a disgruntled teacher who is saddled with looking after a group of wayward students over the holiday period, scored Da’Vine Joy Randolph her first Oscar win for her role as Mary, a grieving mother and head cook for the university.

The Holdovers can be seen in cinemas or found on VOD platforms.

Anatomy of a Fall

Le Pacte

The mystery thriller Anatomy of Fall brought home the award for Best Original Screenplay thanks to its gripping courtroom scenes and delicate family drama – plus, it paved the way for Snoop’s incredible performance!

Anatomy of a Fall is in cinemas now and will be coming to Apple TV on March 13.

Barbie

Universal/W.B

Barbie was notably snubbed in a few categories at the Oscars, but it also scored well-deserved nominations for America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. In the end, the film took home just one Oscar, Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Phinneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’, but we all know Barbie’s impact was far bigger than any one awards ceremony can measure.

Barbie is currently available for purchase or rent on VOD services.

American Fiction

Image: Prime Video

American Fiction made a massive name for Cord Jefferson, a first-time feature writer and director, who scored the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. The movie stars Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated novelist and professor who writes a satire on ‘Black books’ only for it to be taken seriously and published to huge acclaim.

American Fiction can be streamed on Prime Video.

The Zone of Interest

Image: Madman

Jonathan Glazer’s powerful film was propped up by an equally powerful speech at the 96th Academy Awards after it won Best International Feature Film and Best Sound. The movie is a confronting look at an elite German family living next door to a concentration camp.

The Zone of Interest is currently in cinemas.

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli

It was a tight race for Best Animated Feature Film, but eventually, Hayao Miyazaki’s unusual tale about a young boy struggling with his mother’s death and his relationship with a fantastical local heron took the top prize.

Currently, The Boy and the Heron is only available to watch in cinemas and has very limited screenings.

Godzilla Minus One

Toho Co

Japan’s latest creature feature, Godzilla Minus One, made history as the first Japanese film to win a Bext VFX Oscar and also marked the first win for the Godzilla franchise.

Godzilla Minus One is only available to watch in cinemas right now.

Documentary and Short Film Oscar winners

20 Days in Mariupol (available on DocPlay)

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (not available on streaming)

The Last Repair Shop (available on Disney+)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (available on Netflix)

Where to watch the other Oscar-nominated films

Oscars nominees streaming 2024: Killers of the Flower Moon

Not every film can take home an Oscar award, but you can still find plenty of the nominees on streaming. Here’s a rundown:

Netflix

Maestro

Rustin

Nyad

Society of the Snow

Nimona

American Symphony

Watch on Netflix now.

Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+ now.

Digital VOD services

Past Lives

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

The Colour Purple

In Cinemas

May December

If you want to watch the 2024 Oscars ceremony, you can catch up on 7Plus.