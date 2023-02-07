Here Are the 2023 Best Picture Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

This year’s Oscars marks the 95th time gold statues have been handed out to what are considered the best films and performances of the year by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Their voting process is a little weird, but it always leaves one film standing on top – except for the odd occasion where someone mixes up the envelopes.
Let’s look at the 2023 nominees and winners for Best Picture in each of the film categories, including the Academy Award for Best International Picture, Animated Film and Documentary – along with where you can find historic films from past years.
Table of Contents
Best Picture
Best Picture is the award every feature film strives for. It’s one of the few awards categories that every single member of the Academy is eligible to vote for, so it’s one of the most hotly contested.
The producers of the winning film will typically take the stage to accept the award, but it’s one of the few Oscars that rewards the efforts of every single member who worked on the film.
Best Picture Oscar nominees 2023
A whopping ten films are up for Best Picture this year, which is the maximum number that can be nominated in the category.
Here are all the nominees that are vying for the top spot:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
If you’re hoping to watch all these nominees and the winner yourself here’s where you can find them:
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix
- Avatar: The Way of Water – In cinemas
- The Banshees of Inisherin – In cinemas
- Elvis – Rent or buy on digital VOD services
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Prime Video or Binge
- The Fabelmans – In cinemas
- Tár – In cinemas
- Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount+ or Binge
- Triangle of Sadness – In cinemas
- Women Talking – In cinemas
It’s difficult to say who will win in this category at this stage but Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans are all frontrunners.
Previous Best Picture winners
CODA
CODA took home the Best Picture award in 2022, marking a historic win. The film centres on the story of a hearing daughter of deaf parents, and was created with a predominantly deaf cast.
Troy Kotsur also took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.
Nomadland
Nomadland picked up the Best Picture award and also garnered wins for Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Chloe Zhao as Best Director – making her only the second female to ever do so.
You can find it on Disney+ in Australia.
Parasite
It seems so long ago that Parasite made history with its Best Picture win. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but that did only happen in 2020, despite it feeling like 20 years ago.
You can stream it on SBS On Demand.
Green Book
Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Green Book explores the true story of a friendship between a world-class African American pianist and his Italian-American driver. The film picked up Best Picture, along with plenty of controversies, at the 91st Academy Awards.
Aussies can watch it on Netflix.
Best Animated Feature Film
Animated films get their own category at the Oscars, but it’s not unheard of for an animated film to be included in the Best Picture category as well. For a film to gain a nomination in the Best Animated category it must run longer than 40 minutes and at least 75% of its runtime needs to consist of animation.
Best Animated Feature Film Oscar nominees 2023
Here is the full list of Best Animated Feature Film nominees:
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Previous Best Animated Film winners
Encanto
Disney had not one, not two, but three potential winners on its hands last year. With ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ making it to the top of music charts around the world, it’s hardly surprising that the touching Encanto took home the Oscar award in 2022.
Watch it on Disney+.
Soul
Disney Pixar is generally a safe bet when it comes to the Best Animated Feature Film. Pixar’s 2020 film Soul, about a man seeking to reunite his soul with his body, was no different and was rewarded with Oscar gold.
Watch it on Disney+.
Toy Story 4
No one really expected there would be another Toy Story film after the trilogy was effectively completed in 2010, but Toy Story 4 didn’t disappoint. Its resolution to the tale of Woody the Cowboy was heartfelt enough to earn it the Oscar.
Watch Toy Story 4 on Disney+.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
It’s rare for superhero films to make it to the Academy Awards but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse broke the mould in every way. The film’s unique animation style and its compelling story of the Spider-Man multiverse struck a chord with audiences and Academy members alike. Now let’s wait and see if the sequel can earn gold too.
Best Documentary Feature Film
Not to be forgotten is the documentary category which, like the Animation categories, is split into both Feature and Short film awards.
Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar nominee 2023
Here is the full list of nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film in 2023:
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Previous Best Documentary Feature winners
Summer of Soul
Questlove’s documentary feature Summer of Soul (which you can watch on Disney+) took home the Academy Award win for Best Documentary Feature Film in 2022. In a moving acceptance speech, Questlove spoke about the significance of the piece for his parents.
My Octopus Teacher
My Octopus Teacher took home the Oscar with its beautiful story of a groundbreaking friendship between one diver and an octopus in the kelp forests off of South Africa.
Check out this heartwarming/heartbreaking story for yourself on Netflix.
American Factory
American Factory uncovered the intriguing story of a Chinese billionaire who employed 2000 Americans at a factory in Ohio but saw its potential fade due to a clash between American and Chinese industries.
Watch it on Netflix.
Free Solo
Free Solo is the literal white-knuckle journey of pro rock climber Alex Honnold who attempts to complete the first solo free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.
Watch it on Disney+.
Best International Feature Film
The Best International Feature Oscar is given to the top film that is presented predominantly in a language other than English. The director(s) of the film will accept the award on stage at the ceremony, but the Oscar is generally considered to be awarded to the country as a whole.
Best International Feature Film Oscar nominees 2023
Here are the nominees for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Oscars:
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Previous Best International Feature winners
Drive My Car
Japan’s entry Drive My Car took home the Academy Award in this category in 2022. Drive My Car also won in the category at most major awards ceremonies last year including the BAFTAS, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. What a year for the film.
Another Round (Denmark)
Another Round was technically a co-production between Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Led by Mads Mikkelsen the story follows four men who decide to keep some level of alcohol in their system every day.
Stream Another Round on SBS On Demand.
Parasite (South Korea)
Parasite achieved an incredibly rare feat by being both the Best International Feature and Best Picture winner at the 2020 Oscars ceremony. The film definitely deserves it for its dark and compelling insight into the class distinction between families in South Korea.
Watch it on SBS On Demand.
Roma (Mexico)
Alfonso Cuaron did it again at the 2019 Oscars with his semi-autobiographical tale Roma. The film tells the story housekeeper working for a middle-class family in Mexico City.
Watch it on Netflix.
You can check out all the other nominated films at this year’s ceremony with our full list of Oscar nominees.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
