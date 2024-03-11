Where to Watch The Holdovers: How to Stream the Oscar Favourite in Australia

The Oscars have been for another year, and a new crop of winners have been crowned. One of the highlighted films was Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which picked up five Academy Award nominations. If you now find yourself intrigued by this wonderful film, here’s where to watch The Holdovers in Australia and when it will likely come to streaming.

Where to watch The Holdovers in Australia

Image: Universal Pictures

The Holdovers was released in Australian cinemas in early January and has managed to maintain at least a few showings a week up until now – so you can check your local cinema listings if you want to catch it on the big screen.

Alternatively, The Holdovers is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, the Google Play store, the Microsoft store, YouTube and Telstra TV.

A streaming release date for The Holdovers has yet to be announced, but when it is, we can assume it will come to Binge, like other past Focus Features films.

Who is in The Holdovers?

Image: Universal Pictures

The Holdovers is anchored by an incredible cast. Both Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have been sweeping various awards ceremonies, with the latter eventually securing her first Oscar win in this year’s ceremony.

Rounding out the core trio is newcomer Dominic Sessa, along with a wonderful ensemble that includes Carrie Preston, Brady Hepner, Gillian Vigman, Michael Provost, Tate Donovan, Naheem Garcia and Darby Lee-Stack.

The film comes from acclaimed director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Sideways).

What is the film about?

The Oscar noms are great and all, but why is The Holdovers worth watching?

Well, for starters, it’s a Christmas movie and who doesn’t love one of those? But on top of that, The Holdovers has a lot of heartwarming themes amidst its heartbreaking drama.

The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them – a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) – and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

You can take a look at some of the film’s charm and wit in the trailer below.

That’s a comfort movie if I’ve ever heard of one.

We’ll update this post if a streaming date for The Holdovers is announced, but in the meantime, take a blanket to your local cinema and cosy up!

Lead Image Credit: Universal Pictures