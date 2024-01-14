How to Watch the Barbie Movie in Australia Right Now

Contributor: Lauren Rouse and Stephanie Nuzzo

If you’re ready for a fantastic life that’s no longer plastic, you’re in the right place because everyone’s favourite toy doll, Barbie, has made a splash with her live-action debut. The 2023 Barbie movie could’ve been a whimsical fairytale take on the adventures of the famous blonde, but Greta Gerwig’s take far exceeded those expectations, giving us a bonafide phenomenon at the cinema.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Barbie movie and where to watch it.

When can we watch the new Barbie movie in Australia?

Barbie Review (Image: Warner Bros)

Barbie hit cinemas on July 20, 2023 in Australia (you might remember it as the same day that Oppenheimer came out, kickstarting the Barbenheimer phenomenon).

Since then the film has been touted at various awards ceremonies but where can you catch it if you missed it (or, rightly, want to rewatch it)?

Barbie is currently available to buy or rent on video-on-demand platforms including through the Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, Prime Video and Telstra TV stores.

The film is yet to receive a release date for streaming services but we’ll keep you posted as soon as one is announced.

What is the Barbie movie about?

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Barbie movie 2023. Image: Warner Bros.

The live-action Barbie movie was in development for years, with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Amy Schumer in contention for the lead role.

When the film switched over to Warner Bros. things really started moving.

The Barbie movie is a comedy based on Mattel’s famous line of dolls. The story follows Barbie and Ken who are living a perfect life in Barbie Land, until Barbie begins to have existential thoughts. The duo then embark on a trip to the real world and discover the joys and perils of living with humans.

That’s in a nutshell what the film is about, but really, just like Barbie, there’s so much more than just what’s on the surface.

Here are the trailers, Barbie!

The first teaser trailer is mostly a homage to the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey opening, with Barbie in the place of the monolith, that incites young girls everywhere to do away with their baby dolls.

The second trailer gives us a bit more to go off of. We get a look at Barbie in a land full of other Barbies where several Kens compete for her attention. Until she decides to head to the real world, and Ken tags along. It’s funny, it’s colourful, it’s full of stars, and it’s wonderfully on point.

The main Barbie trailer gives us the most insight into the movie’s storyline. Essentially, our girl Barbie is living her best doll life when things start to go awry — things like her feet becoming flat, thoughts about death and falling off her roof (yikes). To figure out what’s going on, she decided to go to the real world, and Ken joins her on the wild adventure.

Check out the main trailer below.

Who is in the cast?

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Barbie movie 2023. Image: Warner Bros Pictures

It’s hard to un-see Margot Robbie as Barbie, it really is a perfect casting choice. But who else is in the film?

The cast in the Barbie movie is really quite impressive, with Ryan Gosling on board as the iconic male doll Ken, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is playing another version of Ken.

Also on board are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Jamie Demetriou, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans and Emerald Fennell.

Even musical star and icon Dua Lipa is in the film as another Barbie, and Helen Mirren is the narrator.

The film also has a stellar lineup behind the scenes, with Greta Gerwig (Little Women) directing and also writing along with her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

You can get a preview of some of their characters in the posters below.

Tell me about the music

If you’re keen to get your Disco Barbie on, listen closely because we’ve got some fun music for you.

Not only have we finally, finally heard the remix of the ‘Barbie Girl’ track in the final trailer, but we also have details on which artists are featured on the film’s soundtrack.

From Dua Lipa to Lizzo and even Ken himself (Ryan Gosling), the soundtrack is stacked. And you can order yourself a pink vinyl version of it if you’re so inclined.

Is the movie any good?

Shortly after Barbie was screened it received rave reactions from critics, a few of which you can see below. It still sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% audience score, making it beloved by both sides of the film world.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Lead Image Credit: Warner Bros.