Anatomy of a Fall: Where to Watch the Oscar Winner in Australia

If the Oscars have you desperate to see some of the biggest films of the year, allow us to help with a guide to watching or streaming Anatomy of a Fall in Australia. The film, which has been turning heads this awards season, is a crime drama that centres on the death of a man and the suspicions pointed towards his wife as a result.

Walking away with an Oscar, Golden Globe and even a BAFTA, you could say this film has garnered a fair amount of interest, so here’s how you can watch it in Australia.

Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall

If you’d like to watch Anatomy of a Fall in Australia, you can still do so at the cinema for the moment being. Its release date in Australian cinemas was January 25, 2024.

Anatomy of a Fall on streaming

Anatomy of a Fall is not yet available to watch via streaming online, but it will be hitting Apple TV on March 13, 2024. You can preorder the film here for $19.99 if you’d like to tune into it from home. We can expect that the film will likely hit streaming after this point, so keep a keen eye (we’ll be updating this piece once we know more).

What’s the story?

The film follows the story of a man who is found dead, and the investigation that follows. His wife Sandra, who is a German writer, finds herself at the centre of the investigation and her relationship with their son is strained as a result.

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

A woman is suspected of murder after her husband’s death; their half-blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.

Who is in the cast?

Anatomy of a Fall stars Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner, who are joined by Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaïeb, Camille Rutherford and Anne Rotger. It was directed by Justine Triet.

Anatomy of a Fall: Trailer

Take a peek at the official trailer of Anatomy of a Fall here:

Anatomy of a Fall movie reviews: Is it worth your time?

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96 per cent, Anatomy of a Fall very comfortably sits in the fresh category, and with its performance during awards season, it’s establishing itself as a title very much worth watching.

William Mullally said of Anatomy of a Fall that it is “One of the greatest films of the contemporary era.”

Wenlei Ma of PerthNow wrote, “Anatomy of a Fall asks its audience to think about how we think about things and how we choose what we believe. It’s interested in the form of storytelling as much as it is interested in telling a story.”

And Sandra Hall of the Sydney Morning Herald shared the following of the film:

“It’s such a leisurely and deliberate approach it could seem like a very boring affectation. Instead, it’s mesmerising because of the diversions Triet comes up with along the way.”

Lead Image Credit: Le Pacte