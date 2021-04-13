Here Are All the 2021 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

We’ve had the Emmys, Grammys and Golden Globes, but now it’s time for awards season’s biggest event, the Oscars.
It’s hard to believe the Oscars went ahead as normal last year. Remember when Parasite won Best Picture? Yeah, that was only a year ago. Anyway, things will look a little different for the Academy Awards this year, but they’re still happening.
On March 16, the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced. Buzz-worthy favourites like Promising Young Woman and Mank got nods, plus Netflix cleaned up with a whopping 35 nominations. Chloe Zhao also made history as the first female director of Asian descent to score a best director nomination for Nomadland. On that note, we also got not one but two female best director nominees, which is already such a win.
Here’s every film that received a nomination.
All the 2021 Oscar nominees
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Director
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Original Song
- “Husavik (My Hometown),” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
- “Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Latasha
Best Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Best International Feature
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Best Hair and Makeup
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short Film
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Where to watch the Oscar nominees in Australia
Right. Now that we know all the award-worthy films this year, where can you actually see them? There’s a healthy mix of films getting both a cinema and streaming release this year. Here’s where Aussies can catch them:
Netflix: Mank, The Trial of Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pieces of a Woman, Hillbilly Elegy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, The White Tiger, News of the World, Da 5 Bloods, Crip Camp, My Octopus Teacher,
Amazon Prime Video: One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sound of Metal, Time, Emma
Disney+: Soul, Onward, Mulan
Apple TV+: Greyhound, Wolfwalkers
Local cinemas: Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Promising Young Woman, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Another Round.
You can also watch Tenet in select cinemas or on video on demand.
While many of these great films are on streaming, here in Australia we are lucky enough to have cinemas that are open. So why not support your local cinema and check out one of these great Oscar-nominated films there?
The Oscars will be held on April 26, so get your ballots ready and start building a watch list!
