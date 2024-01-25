The Zone of Interest: When Can You Watch The Oscar-Nominated Film in Australia

If you tuned into the Oscar nominations yesterday, you may have been intrigued by the name The Zone of Interest. The film received five Academy Award nominations, but we’re yet to have a chance to see it in Australia. The positive news is that The Zone of Interest does have a release date in Australia.

Image: Madman

The Zone of Interest is being distributed by Madman in Australia, which has listed the cinema release date as February 22. Not long to go!

There are also special preview screenings happening around the nation which you can attend if you’d like to catch the film early.

What is the movie about?

Image: Madman

The Zone of Interest is a historical drama set in 1943, and based on the novel by Martin Amis.

The synopsis tells us this:

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

You can tell this is probably going to be a difficult watch, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it. The film has picked up Academy Award noms for Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature Film and Sound, plus critics have given it a 92 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film was a collaboration between the U.S., U.K. and Poland, but is presented mostly in German with English subtitles.

Who is in the cast of The Zone of Interest?

The Zone of Interest stars Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss, Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Höss (who was also just nominated for an Oscar for her role in Anatomy of a Fall) and Ralph Herforth as Oswald Pohl.

The film is written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, who is known for his work on Under the Skin.

For a list of other films worth checking out in 2024, check out our full list.

Lead Image Credit: Madman