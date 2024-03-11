Oscar Winners 2024: Every Single Winner & Where to Watch Them

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies has arrived. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscars ceremony today (March 11), and there are a number of well-deserved wins, as well as a few surprises. If you’re keen to find out who took home a shiny gold man today, here are all the winners from the 2024 Oscars.
Table of contents
- Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees and winners
- Best Picture Winner
- Best Director
- Best Actress
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best International Feature
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Documentary Feature
- Best Cinematography
- Best Editing
- Best Costume Design
- Best Hair and Makeup
- Best Sound
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Original Song
- Best Live Action Short
- Best Animated Short
- Best Documentary Short
- Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?
- Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Winners and Nominees
Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees and winners
Best Picture Winner
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Winner: Oppenheimer
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Winner: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Original Screenplay
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
- Samy Burch, May December
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Winner: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Winner: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
- Winner: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Animated Feature
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
- Winner: Oppenheimer
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Winner: Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
Best Hair and Makeup
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
- Winner: Poor Things
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Winner: Godzilla Minus One
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
Best Original Song
- “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
- “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Winner: Oppenheimer
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?
To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer led the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with recent AACTA award-winner Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (shook), but the film managed to land eight nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.
We were also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December), and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!
Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Winners and Nominees
If you’re itching to catch up on all the Oscar buzz-worthy films that were highlighted at the 2024 Oscars we’ve listed where you can find them below. As for where to watch the Oscars themselves, we’ve compiled the details for that in a separate article.
Netflix
- Maestro
- Rustin
- Nyad
- Society of the Snow
- Nimona
- American Symphony
Watch on Netflix now.
Binge
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Oppenheimer (from March 22)
Watch on Binge now.
Apple TV+
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Watch on Apple TV+ now.
Disney+
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Elemental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Creator
- Flamin Hot
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Poor Things
Watch on Disney+.
Prime Video
- American Fiction (from Feb 27)
Watch on Prime Video.
Digital Rental services
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Barbie
- Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- The Holdovers
- Napoleon
- The Colour Purple
In Cinemas
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- May December
- The Boy and the Heron
- Godzilla Minus One
If you want to catch up on this year’s Oscar ceremony and see the winners announced yourself, you can find the full show on demand on 7Plus.
Lead Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Universal, Searchlight, Studio Ghibli, Toho Co.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
