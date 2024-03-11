Oscar Winners 2024: Every Single Winner & Where to Watch Them

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies has arrived. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscars ceremony today (March 11), and there are a number of well-deserved wins, as well as a few surprises. If you’re keen to find out who took home a shiny gold man today, here are all the winners from the 2024 Oscars.

Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees and winners

Best Picture Winner

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Winner: Oppenheimer

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Winner: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Winner: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Winner: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best International Feature

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

Winner: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Winner: Oppenheimer

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Winner: Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Best Hair and Makeup

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Winner: Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Best Original Song

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Winner: Oppenheimer

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?

To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer led the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with recent AACTA award-winner Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (shook), but the film managed to land eight nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.

We were also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December), and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!

Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Winners and Nominees

Image: 20th Century Studios

If you’re itching to catch up on all the Oscar buzz-worthy films that were highlighted at the 2024 Oscars we’ve listed where you can find them below. As for where to watch the Oscars themselves, we’ve compiled the details for that in a separate article.

Netflix

Maestro

Rustin

Nyad

Society of the Snow

Nimona

American Symphony

Watch on Netflix now.

Binge

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Oppenheimer (from March 22)

Watch on Binge now.

Apple TV+

Killers of the Flower Moon

Watch on Apple TV+ now.

Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Elemental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Creator

Flamin Hot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Poor Things

Watch on Disney+.

Prime Video

American Fiction (from Feb 27)

Watch on Prime Video.

Digital Rental services

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Barbie

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

The Holdovers

Napoleon

The Colour Purple

In Cinemas

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

May December

The Boy and the Heron

Godzilla Minus One

If you want to catch up on this year’s Oscar ceremony and see the winners announced yourself, you can find the full show on demand on 7Plus.

Lead Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Universal, Searchlight, Studio Ghibli, Toho Co.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.