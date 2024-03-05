Where to Watch Poor Things: The Oscar-Nominated Film Has A Streaming Release Date

If you’ve been across awards season of late, you’ll know that Poor Things is one of the films turning heads right now. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Vicki Pepperdine, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo, has been one of the leading titles in the awards race, so if you want to catch it before the Oscars, here’s everything you need to know about watching the film in Australia.

How to watch Poor Things ahead of the Oscars

Searchlight

If you want to watch Poor Things ahead of the 2024 Oscars, you can do so in a few ways. Firstly, you can (obviously) catch the award-nominated film in cinemas across Australia (for a limited time). Other options for where to watch Poor Things in Australia include assorted digital platforms where you can pay to rent or purchase the film. More on that ahead.

When and where will Poor Things be streaming?

As of right now, you can find Poor Things for rent or purchase on the following streaming platforms: Apple TV ($19.99), Google Play ($19.99), Amazon Prime Video ($24.99), YouTube ($14.99).

Searchlight

Poor Things began airing in Australian cinemas on February 18, 2024. It hit digital rental platforms in late February (February 27), and it has been announced that the film will be available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu from March 7.

A few days ago we got confirmation that Poor Things will be coming to streaming in Australia and will hit Disney+ on March 7.

Streaming platforms in Australia

As is the case with the Poor Things streaming release date in Australia, we don’t have a confirmed streaming platform for the Oscar-nominated film yet. However, we can guess that it will probably make its way to Disney+, as most Hulu titles end up streaming on the Disney+ Starz platform.

How many Oscars is Poor Things nominated for?

In the 2024 Oscars, Poor Things has landed itself an impressive 11 nominations. These are for Best Picture, Best Director, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Poor Things: Plot

Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, which was inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein. It stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, and she is joined by Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedder, Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter, Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs Prim and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Speaking about her character, Bella Baxter, Emma Stone explained to the NYT that this role is one of her favourites.

“She’s drinking up the world around her in such a unique and beautiful way that I just dream I could,” she said. “I find her so inspiring, and living in that every day throughout that whole process was just the greatest gift — it’s the most joy I’ve ever gotten to have as a character. Every person that exists has so much that built them up to what they are in adulthood, and it was interesting to discover that if you strip all that away, all that’s left is joy and curiosity.”

Poor Things: Trailer

Intrigued yet? Thought so.

You can catch a glimpse of Poor Things through the vibrant trailer below:

The 2024 Oscars are slated for March 11, so you have a little time yet to watch Poor Things either via streaming or Australian cinemas. And if earlier awards ceremonies this year are anything to go by, it’ll likely perform rather well – so its worth a watch!

Lead Image Credit: Searchlight

This article has been updated with additional information.